Mariah Williams is a bronze medalist after the Hockeyroos' stunning come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Germany to finish on the podium at the FIH Women's World Cup 2022.
After falling behind in the 14th minute, Hockey Australia reported that it was Hockeyroo Steph Kershaw who struck twice in the final quarter to put Australia in front and ultimately secure the third place finish.
Advertisement
At the other end of the pitch, goalkeeper Jocelyn Bartram's Player of the Match performance between the posts saw her "pull off a host of world class saves to keep the Hockeyroos in the match".
The stunning comeback and the winner came in the 56th minute when World Cup debutante Claire Colwill fired a low shot on the reverse.
The 18-year- old's effort was blocked by Germany goalkeeper Nathalie Kubalski and the ever-present Kershaw was quickest to react, knocking the ball into the net to trigger jubilant scenes on the pitch from players wearing green and gold.
The result capped off an excellent tournament for a Hockeyroos squad that Hockey Australia said is on the way up.
Their only loss came in a 1-0 result against reigning world champions the Netherlands in the semi final that sent Australia to the bronze-medal match.
The tournament also saw Parkes' Mariah Williams celebrate her 100th cap, which came in the Hockeyroos' third World Cup match against Spain on July 7 (AEST).
The Hockeyroos' focus now turns to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and will be Williams' first.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au
Follow us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on Instagram
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.