Hockeyroos and Williams claim bronze FIH Women's World Cup 2022

By Christine Little
July 18 2022 - 12:49am
LOOKING BACK: Parkes' Mariah Williams celebrated her 100th international appearance during the Hockeyroos' World Cup campaign. Photo: FACEBOOK

Mariah Williams is a bronze medalist after the Hockeyroos' stunning come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Germany to finish on the podium at the FIH Women's World Cup 2022.

