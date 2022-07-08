Parkes Champion-Post

NSW government calls for apprentices and trainees to apply for work

By Newsroom
July 8 2022 - 1:17am
Record intake of apprentices and trainees to bolster local jobs

A record number of new apprenticeships and trainees will be hired to work on vital road and transport infrastructure in regional areas.

