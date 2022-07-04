Tiffani Townsend wants to make a difference and is excited her application to study a Bachelor of Education (Primary) as a trainee teacher was successful.
The program is run through the Catholic Education Wilcannia-Forbes (CEWF) Teaching Schools Hub, with Tiffani based at Holy Family Primary School in Parkes.
"I couldn't believe it when I got the phone call to say my application had been successful," Tiffani said.
"I am so lucky to have such a supportive team around me here at Holy Family and Vicki [Cavallaro] from the CEWF Hub has also been an amazing support.
"I am so excited to embark on this journey."
Tiffani, who has been employed as a teacher aide at the school since 2020, will continue to work part-time in her role and will study part-time to complete her teaching degree through the CEWF Teaching Hub.
"The CEWF Teaching Schools Hub is an exciting new initiative in the Wilcannia-Forbes Diocese which provides those who would like to become primary school teachers, a practical hands-on way of completing their qualifications without having to leave their local community," CEWF Teaching Hub Manager Vicki Cavallaro said.
"Placements in the program are by competitive entry via written application and interview panel.
"Offers are dependent on acceptance into an online Bachelor of Education (Primary) course with Alphacrucis University College, and a desire to work in Catholic Education schools upon completion of the degree."
Part of Tiffani's journey will include attending training sessions with the Hub, learning about the practical day-to-day aspects of teaching in a primary school setting.
"I am delighted to welcome Tiffani to the class of 2022," Vicki said.
"Tiffani brings a wealth of knowledge to the Hub in so many ways. Her relationships within the local community and at Holy Family give her invaluable experience which she will be able to put towards her study and her future as an educator."
Tiffani has commenced her journey with the CEWF Teaching Schools Hub this July and Holy Family principal Denise Gersbach said the school community will be a huge support system for her.
"I am so happy that Tiffani has put herself forward to study teaching and our whole school community is looking forward to supporting her on this journey," Denise said.
Teacher Rachael Jones, who has a wealth of knowledge and with more than 25 years of experience teaching, has been appointed Tiffani's mentor teacher.
"Tiffani has been a valuable member of our Holy Family Parish School community for the past year and is an outstanding asset to the education of the students in her care, I think she will make a wonderful teacher and I look forward to assisting her in any way I can so she can achieve her goal," Rachael said.
The Teaching Hub is a partnership between Alphacrucis College (which has campuses in capital cities around Australia), the Catholic Education Wilcannia-Forbes Diocese and the local Catholic Primary School to provide an opportunity to study while completing ongoing practical face-to-face teaching under the guidance of a range of professionals in the education sector.
Alphacrucis University College (AUC) provides the opportunity for students to undertake their studies in an online forum.
"The college has developed a number of Teaching Hubs in Sydney, on the Central Coast and in Tasmania, but the CEWF Teaching Schools Hub is the first of its kind in our more rural and remote setting," Vicki said.
