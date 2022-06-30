Chatman and Dunn claim 4BBB victory at Parkes Golf Club

Saturday results: What a great Saturday to be a golfer. Near to no wind, temperature warming to a comfortable level and 112 players presenting for the Anita Medcalf and Travel Managers for sponsoring their annual 4BBB event. It's great to have generous and long-term sponsors.
The 4BBB event pairs players, takes the better of the two scores per hole and totals them to decide the winning team on the day. On Saturday that dynamic duo was Trevor Chatman and Craig Dunn who amassed 49 points.
Advertisement
These guys had obviously been building to a breakout score and they finished four clear of nearest rivals the Hendry brothers. Ben Howard played the dominant role in the pairing with Finne Latu as they compiled 44 points the same score as Cody Hando and Phil Barnard.
In the ladies' side the winning combo was Cath Kelly and Melissa Matthews on 41 points beating home Kaye Jones and Ann Berkeley back on 38 points. For the ladies nearest the pin the winners were Colleen Flynn in B grade on the 4th, Kaye Jones in A grade on the 6th and Melissa Matthews in C grade on the 11th.
The Nearest The Pins this week were - Idlerite Tyrepower 1st by Todd Jayet 384cm, the Griffins Leading Edge 4th by Phil Bishop at 333cm, the Dirt Doctor Landscaping 6th David Harwood at 91cm, the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Josh Vaughan at 204cm, the Harvey Norman 11th by Ian Hendry at 137cm, the Westlime 15th by Victor Gaidzionis at 148cm and the Central West Glass 18th Mick Smith at 0cm - an eagle - after a drive that left Mick just 40m short of the green (yes we had that validated !) a simple hopping sandwedge was all that was needed to complete the rare feat. The lucrative 6th hole was won by David Harwood at 91cm this week.
Ball winners were - Tony and Ian Hendry 45, Ben Howard and Finne Latu, Cody Hando and Phil Barnard 44, Max Keith and Cam Standen 43, Richard Hamilton and John Fowler, John Dwyer and Peter Bristol 42, Graham Cooke and Victor Gaidzionis, Richard Hamilton and Rob Lea 41.
Handiskins has reached the interesting stage as three qualifying rounds have now been conducted and there are only two rounds left to improve your position and the cream is reaching the top.
Past National winner Ian Phipps has hit the lead. It's a family affair with grandson Aaron Wilkie sitting in the top four and also the husband wife duo of Craig and Melissa Matthews also nestled in there.
It is now a must to play in the last two rounds to either get your three qualifying scores in or improve on the scores you have in the bag.
This week's winner was Ben Howard who compiled 38 points which was the second best individual score on the day. He's playing with a couple of seasoned Handiskins players in Anthony Riach and Finne Latu.
This coming week is the Telescope Tyres & Batteries July Monthly Medal with day sponsor Food Service Central. It is also the fifth round of the Scratch Shootout.
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.