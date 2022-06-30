Parkes Champion-Post

Chatman and Dunn claim 4BBB victory at Parkes Golf Club

By Peter Bristol
June 30 2022 - 10:57pm
FOCUS: Mark Kelly chipped his ball onto the green during Saturday's games at the Parkes Golf Club. Photo: JENNY KINGHAM

Saturday results: What a great Saturday to be a golfer. Near to no wind, temperature warming to a comfortable level and 112 players presenting for the Anita Medcalf and Travel Managers for sponsoring their annual 4BBB event. It's great to have generous and long-term sponsors.

