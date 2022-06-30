Chatman and Dunn claim 4BBB victory at Parkes Golf Club

The Nearest The Pins this week were - Idlerite Tyrepower 1st by Todd Jayet 384cm, the Griffins Leading Edge 4th by Phil Bishop at 333cm, the Dirt Doctor Landscaping 6th David Harwood at 91cm, the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Josh Vaughan at 204cm, the Harvey Norman 11th by Ian Hendry at 137cm, the Westlime 15th by Victor Gaidzionis at 148cm and the Central West Glass 18th Mick Smith at 0cm - an eagle - after a drive that left Mick just 40m short of the green (yes we had that validated !) a simple hopping sandwedge was all that was needed to complete the rare feat. The lucrative 6th hole was won by David Harwood at 91cm this week.