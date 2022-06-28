A man is lucky to have escaped serious injury after his ute collided with a freight train this morning.
Emergency services were called to a level crossing in Brolgan Road, near Nelungaloo, shortly before 9am following reports a ute and a train had collided.
Three paramedic road crews were dispatched to the scene, as well as NSW Police, and Parkes Fire and Rescue and Rural Fire Service firefighters.
Paramedics treated the ute driver, a man believed to be in his 20s, for suspected neck injuries.
They also assessed two male train operators, believed to be in their 50s.
All three patients were transported to Parkes Hospital in a stable condition.
According to Parkes Fire and Rescue NSW, the engine of the train was found some two kilometres from the crash site and was leaking diesel from a ruptured fuel tank.
"Access proved difficult and Pump 417 crews gained access to the engines in rail staff four wheel drive vehicles," a Parkes Fire and Rescue NSW spokesperson said.
"The rail line was closed and will remain closed for some time."
A Hazmat tanker from Condobolin was also in attendance to provide assistance.
"The male ute driver is incredibly lucky to have escaped this incident without serious injury," NSW Ambulance Inspector Peter Rowlands said.
"Too often collisions like these result in tragedy.
"The train operators appeared to be shaken up and were also transported to hospital for observation.
"This is a reminder to all drivers to be vigilant and careful when approaching level crossings, particularly in regional areas, to ensure they cross safely."
