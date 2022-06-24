Parkes Champion-Post

Camera trial shows one in three continue through Red Bend rail crossing

By Newsroom
June 24 2022 - 5:00am
CLOSE: The Acusensus camera captured this close encounter between a train and car at Red Bend. Picture: SUPPLIED

Highway patrol is increasing police presence at country rail crossings even as a camera trial has revealed almost one in three drivers didn't stop at the one at Red Bend.

