These dates commemorate two significant milestones in the reconciliation journey - the anniversaries of the successful 1967 Referendum, where Australians voted to change the Constitution so Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples would be counted as part of the population, and the High Court Mabo decision, where in 1992 the Australian High Court recognised a group of Torres Strait Islanders, led by Eddie Mabo, held ownership of Mer (Murray Island).

