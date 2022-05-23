news, local-news,

The Inkredible Experience Tattoo Gallery and Barber hosted a fantastic community day Sunday to celebrate a milestone and raise funds for a cause close to the team's hearts. Sunday saw not only tattoos and haircuts in the Clarinda Street studio but live music, a car and motorbike show, face painting, food vans and fun down town. With some generous donations towards raffles and the cause, the team has raised more than $1500 for Lifeline through the event. May is their shop's "birthday" and mental health month in Australia, and Inkredible's Trevor Smith says it seemed only fitting to raise funds towards a mental health cause. "Mental health is an ongoing conversation in our studio and a concern in small communities and our industry," he said. "Over my 15 years tattooing I have unfortunately lost a large number of clients/friends to suicide and sat with a larger number struggling with mental illness. "This lead me to start campaigning a movement I called #talktoyourartist imploring any tattoo clientele to use their time with their tattoo artist as an emotional release and for artists to be open to discussing their life troubles and any options available to people struggling." Parkes is fortunate to now have the safe haven, for example, just down the street from the gallery. The birthday "flash bash" itself was an expansion on last year, when Trevor, Courtney and the Inkredible team celebrated the business's move into the studio - certainly a challenge during COVID. That day was a great success so this year they "upped everything 10-fold" and the result was a lot of happy people Sunday. "None of this would be possible without our amazing staff, volunteers, stall holders and businesses that donated to help raise awareness and we appreciate them all," Trevor said. "We're going to go even bigger in 2023 so If anyone is interested in getting involved next year please come see us."

Inkredible celebration raises funds for important cause