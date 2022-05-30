Parkes Champion-Post

New Yeoval Doppler delivering real-time weather data to Central West

May 30 2022 - 11:00pm
A look at the new Yeoval Doppler delivering real-time weather data to our region.

Farmers and regional communities in the state's Central West can now readily access detailed, real-time weather observations received by the new Doppler radar at Yeoval.

