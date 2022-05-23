news, local-news,

Charles Sturt University was awash with caps and gowns this month as students from 2020 and 2021 returned to celebrate their rescheduled graduation ceremonies. More than 430 graduations with some 1200 guests celebrated at Bathurst across the week. James Buesnell graduated with a Bachelors of Information Technology (Network Engineering). James is originally from Parkes and is now working at Tafe NSW in Bathurst. James said what he enjoyed most studying in his degree is actually what he is now enjoys most, day to day, in his current job. "The trouble shooting, and the programming aspect of the degree and my current role are really interesting," James said. He encouraged others to consider a career in IT. "Definitely do it, it's very worth it and you're pretty likely to get a job straight out of graduation," he said. James' mum, Karen Buesnell said she was very proud of her eldest son, the first her children to graduate from university, her daughter is also studying at Charles Sturt Uni in Wagga and she has another son studying in Sydney. Charles Sturt Vice-Chancellor Professor Renée Leon said the University has not forgotten the graduates who were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. "It's exciting to host graduations again as they are the culmination of years of academic focus, hard work and sacrifice for our students," Professor Leon said. "It's an important moment for them to stop and celebrate with family and friends who have supported them. "I am particularly excited to be part of the ceremonies in Bathurst, these being my first as the Vice-Chancellor of Charles Sturt University, and I am looking forward to meeting many graduates and hearing about the impact they are making in their communities."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/4c814357-8bf9-49d8-adb3-2ce8a547b62f.JPEG/r0_441_1536_1309_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

James among hundreds celebrating graduation as caps and gowns return to Charles Stuart University