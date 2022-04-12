news, local-news,

The latest matters of state government with our local MP, Phil Donato. I recently attended the Amazing 28th NSW Rural Women's Gathering 2022 at Forbes, and officially welcomed ladies from all across New South Wales. For almost three decades these gatherings, held in a different location each year, unite women and hallmark the great work women play in our communities. There were inspirational speakers, interesting workshops and great networking going on. Congratulations to the committee on delivering such a fantastic event, well done. I joined with many enthusiastic locals for the Overture Stars under the Stars event in Parkes on April 3. It was a perfect weather for this unique event and I thoroughly enjoyed seeing and hearing the talented musicians, choir and performers. It was a perfect event to christen the new Cooke Park Pavilion, which is a fantastic new asset for the town with the potential to host many events long into the future. It never ceases to amaze me the depth and breadth of talent produced across the Central West. Well done to the performers and all those in the background who brought us this lovely live performance. Back in 2017 I introduced to the Public Health Amendment (Registered Nurses in Nursing Homes) Bill 2016 to the Parliament of NSW. The intent of the bill was to ensure a requirement for a registered nurse to be on duty at all times at a nursing home, because aged residents' varied and complex medical needs doesn't conveniently start and stop with business hours. It was the law to have at least one registered nurse on shift at all times, 24/7, for almost 50 years - until Federal legislation scrapped it in 2014. The Berejiklian Barilaro Government voted against my bill. Since then we've had the Aged Care Royal Commission which made recommendations, including registered nurses placed in nursing homes. We've also witnessed during the height of the COVID-19 outbreak the limited capabilities of nursing homes and aged care facilities in caring for those frail and vulnerable in their care. Had the NSW Government supported my very sound bill, which was backed by the NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association and other respected advocacy groups, they'd have placed our state on the front foot in addressing the gap in the healthcare of our aged. Recently in the Federal Parliament however, the Aged-Care Bill passed the senate, which included mandatory placement of registered nurses in nursing homes. In 2020 my SFF party colleague Mark Banasiak MLC re-introduced a bill similar to that of the one I introduced years earlier, so I hope the NSW Government reflect on the Royal Commission's recommendations, the social expectations and now the political trend on this important issue by supporting the Shooters Fishers and Farmers Party's common sense bill. I would like to take the opportunity to wish everyone a Happy Easter. It's a lovely time of the year with a welcome change in weather, enticing people to venture into the great outdoors. It's also a great opportunity for families and friends to gather, whether it's for traditional celebrations or for an opportunity to catch up with loved ones for the first time in a few months. READ MORE: Double demerits in force around Parkes shire this Easter Many people will be hitting the roads, so remember to be please be safe in your travels and take regular breaks.

