PHOTOS
Trundle holds Back in Time Vintage Stationary Engines and Machinery Rally
Local News
The Trundle Back in Time Vintage Stationary Engines and Machinery Rally held on Saturday, March 26, was a huge success.
MORE GALLERIES
The Trundle P&A Society committee thanks all who attended, sponsored and assisted on the day.
It was a fabulous day, and was well supported by the community and vintage enthusiasts!
Yard Dog Trials
- 1st: Russell Jones (Trundle) with Boss - 94 points
- 2nd: Boyd Aveyard (Trundle) with Patsy and Lindsey Kennard (Condobolin) with Dusty - 84 points
- 3rd: Boyd Aveyard (Trundle) with Jimmy - 80 points
- 4th: Lindsey Kennard (Condobolin) with Ringer - 75 points
Judge: Olly Hanson (Forbes)
Hay sheaf toss
Under 15 Male
- 1st: Charlie Taunton
- 2nd: Seth Prebendarcik and Ned Jones
Novice Female
- 1st: Maggie Anderson
Open Female
- 1st: Alex Aveyard
Open Male
- 1st: Peter Thomas and Keith Jones