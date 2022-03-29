  1. Home
Trundle holds Back in Time Vintage Stationary Engines and Machinery Rally

The Trundle Back in Time Vintage Stationary Engines and Machinery Rally held on Saturday, March 26, was a huge success.

The Trundle P&A Society committee thanks all who attended, sponsored and assisted on the day.

It was a fabulous day, and was well supported by the community and vintage enthusiasts!

Yard Dog Trials

  • 1st: Russell Jones (Trundle) with Boss - 94 points
  • 2nd: Boyd Aveyard (Trundle) with Patsy and Lindsey Kennard (Condobolin) with Dusty - 84 points
  • 3rd: Boyd Aveyard (Trundle) with Jimmy - 80 points
  • 4th: Lindsey Kennard (Condobolin) with Ringer - 75 points

Judge: Olly Hanson (Forbes)

Hay sheaf toss

Under 15 Male

  • 1st: Charlie Taunton
  • 2nd: Seth Prebendarcik and Ned Jones

Novice Female

  • 1st: Maggie Anderson

Open Female

  • 1st: Alex Aveyard

Open Male

  • 1st: Peter Thomas and Keith Jones