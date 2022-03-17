news, local-news,

It's almost time to take a step back into the past at the Trundle Vintage Stationary Engines and Machinery Rally at the Trundle Showground on Saturday, March 26. It will be a great way to see the stationary engines that powered our past before electricity. See shearing shed machinery, wood sawing, water pumps, grain handling and hay making in action. The day will begin with Sheep Dog Yard Trials commencing at 9am. Browse the market and swap stalls whilst the children visit the Kids Zone, while vintage cars, trucks and tractors will be on display. From 3pm the inaugural Sheaf Tossing competition will commence, with great prizemoney to be won! Test your skill pitching a hay sheaf over the high bar. There are three classes: under 15 years (first prize to boys and girls $20), 15 - 18 years (first prize male and female $50) and open adult section (first prize male and female $200). There will be a bar, BBQ, coffee van and Mr Whippy. Gates open at 9am with $5 entry for adults. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eE4FjWhKGQKZJ9diY4teC4/bedd37c0-e7f9-4cc5-a62d-10ab5eacd92d.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

WHAT'S ON Step back in time at Trundle's vintage engines and machinery rally