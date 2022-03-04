news, local-news, Elders, Werona, Tullamore, Ian Simpson, Colville

The 1217-hectare Werona, near Tullamore in central western NSW, has sold prior to auction and will host a clearing sale on March 19. Elders Parkes and Forbes agent Ian Simpson said an orchardist from Young had bought the cropping and grazing property for $910,000. He had expected bidding to start at $700,000. Vendors Tim and Heather Colville have now bought a house in Dubbo and Mr Simpson said the couple was looking forward to retirement. Mr Colville, 74, has lived on the property since he was just five years old. "I hope the whole district will come to the clearing sale to farewell the Colvilles and wish them well," Mr Simpson said after the sale. The property, fenced into eight paddocks, is peppered with 11 dams and contoured to capture the 500-millimetre average annual rainfall. Werona has two houses, the four-bedroom homestead and two-bedroom cottage. Other infrastructure includes a two-stand shearing shed with steel sheep yards, workshop, two machinery sheds and multiple storage sheds.

