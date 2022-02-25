news, local-news,

The Parkes and District Kennel Club (PDKC) is preparing for its first two agility and jumping trials for 2022, on the back of a hugely successful 2021 event. Last year's Agility and Jumping Trial in April was a sensational event for competitors, dogs and spectators alike, so much so that the club has been allocated four trials for 2022. The club will host two night trials in March and October, and two weekend trials in April and August. Friday, March 4, will be the first time the PDKC has held a trial under lights, and it will be a smaller trial catering for competitors in regional NSW. The trial will consist of Open Jumping, Masters Jumping, Excellent Jumping and Novice Jumping events. PDKC committee member Denise Gersbach said the evening is the perfect way for the club to begin its 2022 events. "Our night trial is a good opportunity to have a practice run with all our new equipment, including our timing gates, prior to our big weekend trial in April," she said. "The night trial will have approximately 40 - 50 runs, catering for locals and regional competitors - whereas for our April trial we are expecting around 1000 runs for the weekend." "We decided to hold some additional night trials to give our local competitors more opportunities to trial and gain qualifications, as our members travel three to five hours on a regular basis to enter trials," she said. READ MORE NEWS STORIES: - Father Brian retires after 'the 10 happiest years of his life' in Trundle - Creiths remember 'special relationship with the community' ahead of Furniture One closure - $500k grant 'excellent opportunity' for upgrades at Kelly Reserve Last year's trials at the Parkes Showground featured 968 across two days, with PDKC members rallying to ensure the day was a financial and competitive success. With the support of the Parkes Shire Council, in addition to grants and the superb efforts of club members, valuable upgrades to the trial equipment have meant Parkes is now one of the premier destinations for agility and jumping competitors and their owners. Denise said the ability to expand on how many trials the club holds annually has been a huge coup for the members, and indeed the wider region. "Having four trials in Parkes is huge for our little club, and means many people coming will stay in our town to compete - particularly for our weekend events," she said. "Seven of our members travelled to Canberra recently to compete in their first trial of the year and blow out some of the cobwebs, as the majority of trials in the latter part of 2021 were cancelled. "We are all looking very forward to competing again on March 4," said Denise. You want want to miss these amazing athletes...and their owners. Trust us! Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram

