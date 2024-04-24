Parkes Champion-Postsport
First grade draw

BM
By Brendan McCool
April 24 2024 - 11:48am
The Parkes Boars have had a strong start to the season with the first grade squad securing a 22-all draw with the Dubbo Rhinos and the Boars Second Grade squad defeating their Duboo counterparts 15-14 last weekend.

BM

Brendan McCool

Journalist

