First grade draw

The Parkes Boars have had a strong start to the season with the first grade squad securing a 22-all draw with the Dubbo Rhinos and the Boars Second Grade squad defeating their Duboo counterparts 15-14 last weekend.
Parkes' Women's squad fared worse against the Wellington Redbacks, being defeated 47 to 22.
Club president Mackenzie Green said Wellington have secured a few quick players this season, and quite traditionally they have been a big forwards heavy team.
"Now with the addition of a few quick players they have the speed to back up the size," Green said.
However the Parkes squad did well to get points on the board, Green said, and he noted that you don't win the season in April.
Green said last weekend was only the second match of the season for the Boars and they are still getting into the swing of things
In the first and second grade matches, events on the field made them exciting games, and while not a bad way to start the season, Green said they were scrappy games.
Green said they need to work on their communication on the field and play to their structure.
"I'm sure Dubbo will have the exact same opinion, but I think we were the better team on the day and we just let it slip from poor discipline in certain points of the game," Green said,
He said the new tackle rule did cause them some issues on the day, with the high tackle mark being dropped two or three inches.
This weekend, first grade, second grade and women's squads have a bye, but the Boars will be sending their newly reformed Colts squad to take on Orange City this weekend.
Green said it has been quite an effort and Chris Summer-Hayes and Keiran Duncan have done quite a lot to get the Colts back on the field this week, after five years without the club fielding a colts squad.
Green is hoping they can get a decent crowd over to support the Colts this weekend.
Green said they have seen some players return from their junior squads several years ago, as well as some stepping up from the last year's under 16's squad.
A few of the new Colts came and gave the second grade a hand over the weekend and did exceptionally well, Green said.
"If they can get that kind of team together for the Colts, I have high hopes for them."
For the women's squad in the best and fairest three points went to Emma Evans, two points went to Tiarme Haman, one point went to Maely MacGregor. Player's player was Jordan Gaffney.
In second grade, for the best and fairest one point went to Malakai Folau, two points went to Jason Lowe and three points went to Paul Moody. Player's player went to Mitch Hutchings.
In first grade, for the best and fairest one point went to Zach Byrnes, two points went to Thomas Woods and three points went to Sam Ryan. Player's player was Christopher Parker.
A notable standout this week in first grade was Sam Ryan who scored the first two tries back-to back for Parkes.
Green said Ryan stepped into first grade a little bit last year and is now looking to make the position on the wing this year.
Parkes Boars have a bye this weekend but they head to Bathurst take on Charles Sturt University on Saturday, May 4 in first, second and womens grades.
