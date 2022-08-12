A man has been fined $600 for being in possession of an offensive weapon, which he told police was a meat tenderiser rather than knuckle dusters.
Leroy John Thompson, 46, of Westcott Crescent, Parkes, entered a plea of guilty to the charge of possess prohibited weapon without a permit when he faced Parkes Local Court on August 4.
But he told the court - as he told police on scene - that the "offensive weapon" he had in his possession when he was stopped and searched on June 8 was actually a meat tenderiser.
He acknowledged the implement looked like knuckle dusters but offered to show the court the online site where he had purchased it.
Police documents tendered to the court revealed he told police at the time he needed the meat tenderiser to "smash up" steak, as "he has no teeth in his head".
Magistrate Brett Thomas referred to Thompson's record of a similar offence about 12 months ago.
"I would have thought, after being fined $600 this time last year, that you'd steer clear of meat tenderisers of all kinds," he said in sentencing.
