Championship matches
A semi-final of the Major singles was played on Saturday.
Peter McPhee bowled brilliantly to record a 25 shot to 15 win over Nathan Reynolds to advance to the final of the 2022 Major Singles. Peter is bowling the best bowls of his stellar career as he met, and then overcome many challenges from Nathan to win in just 24 ends.
Nathan actually held a 4 shot lead over Peter after 8 ends, but from then he was only a spectator as Peter went up a gear and never left the jack alone, playing blistering bowls to demonstrate he will be very difficult to beat for this years' blue ribbon event. Peter will now play either Mick Went or Mick Simpson in the final.
Social bowls
Thursday, July 28: Cold breezy weather greeted18 brave social bowlers' on the top green for 2 Triples and 2 Pairs games.
The first triples match saw John Carr, Bob Freeman and Brian Townsend played John Niddri, Bernie Mitchell and young gun Chris Harrison. Team Harrison hit the lead early and never slackened off, defeating Brian's boys 21 shots to 11.
The score in the second triples game was a bit closer with Gary McPhee's team defeating Col Mudie's, 25 shots to 18. Team Mudie were stuck on 2 shots for 6 ends while Gary, ably supported by big Jim Blake, put on 14 shots to effectively ice the game as a contest.
The pairs game between the 'Ray of Sunshine' Jones leading for Marty Tighe against John Wright and John Corcoran was an exhibition of lead Bowls as both Ray and John turned on a great display of creating a tight head, making it easier for the Skips to aim at. Corky was slower out of the blocks and never really threatened team Tighe, as Ray and Marty worn 20 shots to 10.
Col Hayward and Wally Grant combined beautifully in their pairs game against Ian Simpson and John Ward, winning 19 shots to 11. Col and 'Sir Walter' picked up 10 shots over 4 consecutive ends to create a winning margin and used all their experience to hold off a late challenge from Wardy and Simmo.
Saturday, July 30: The triples game with Col Mudie, John Ward and George Bradley taking Mal Porter, John Niddric and Bob Freeman ended up very one-sided affair, as team Mudie completely out-played Mal's men to record a big win.
The second triples game featured some of the Club's big guns in a very competitive game. Gary McPhee skipped for Tom Furey and Brian Townsend against the Guy Ellery's team of Mick Simpson and Steve 'keno' Turner. Scoring a 5 on the 8th end, allowed team Ellery to skip ahead to lead by 6, and then withstood all challenges from Tom, Brian and Gary to record a solid win, by 29 shots to 13.
Ray Jones maintained his high standard of lead bowls as he and skip Steve Ryan accounted for John Carr and Chris Harrison. Not scoring a shot until the 8th end was always going to be a challenge for Chris and John to get back into the game. To their credit, they bowled well over the last few ends, before losing 10 shots to 20 against two very good Bowlers.
The social pairs game with Johnno Johnson leading for Rob Tinker against Marty Tighe and new Skip Joanne Simpson was a good game that featured terrific draw bowls from the wily Rob Tinker. Tinks' 'red fire-truck' bowls were on fire as he and the consistent Johnson extinguished all challenges from Marty and Joanne. The final margin of 10 shots in favour of Rob and Johnno was an accurate reflection of the difference in skill and experience between the two teams.
See you on the greens!
Education Week in the schools and, for some, an education of sorts in the District Pennants!
In the Grade 4's, Canowindra demonstrated how it's done, both Parkes' teams going down to our in-form opponents.
In the Grade 3's, the Clark shoe was on the other foot, with the Parkes' teams racing away to an impressive win over Cowra.
Thanks to umpire Tony, Ground Control for your green preparation and to the score-board volunteers.
Great to see a few spectators enjoying the sun and sport too!
Lucky Merilyn won the hamper raffle, and the second prize Shiraz went Cowra way!
Pennants will continue every Tuesday and Thursday during August.
Flicked over the calendar at the weekend and its birthday greetings to four of our belles - Eileen, Robyn, Liz and Maureen B.
Social bowls will be as usual, obviously with fewer numbers. Call the club at 9am on Tuesdays to see what's happening - 6862 1446.
Social roster: Chris Cox.
On Wednesday, July 27 we had social bowls. Winners were Graham Turner and Wally Grant winning 15+25.
Runners-up were Alan Curteis and Peter White winning 15+5.
Marble 5 came out and the Margins were 2, 5 and 25.
The jackpot went off and Alan Curteis, Peter White, Trish Allen and George Greenhalgh picked up $40 each.
Next week's jackpot starts at $21.
On Saturday, July 30 we had social bowls. Winners were Alan Curteis and Paul Townsend winning 18+23.
Runners-up were Mick Furney and Chris Dunn winning 18+21. Third Place was Phil Barnard and Aaron Thorne winning 16+5.
Championship matches
Championships are well underway, especially the Club Fours where in the second round Team Bright defeated Team Creith, and Team Dunn defeated Team Job.
In the Major Singles so far John Corcoran defeated Annie Teague, Shane Hodge defeated Sam Teague and Peter Job defeated Kevin Hynds.
In the Minor Singles Nev Kirwan defeated Joey Van Opynen and Luke Cross defeated Alan Curteis.
In the Major Pairs R. Griffith and T. Bright defeated M. Townsend and T. Latter.
This week we have social bowls on Saturday, August 6 at 1pm and Division Pennants kick off on Sunday, August 7 at 11am. Please check the draws for where your team is playing and speak to your team manager about transport if required.
In the club on Friday, August 5 we have happy hour 5-7pm, meat tray raffles, joker draw ($850), badge draw ($200) and the clubhouse bistro serving their amazing meals Thursday through 'til Sunday with Dippin' Dots also available.
See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!
