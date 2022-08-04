Parkes Champion-Post

Peter McPhee advances to 2022 Major Singles final

By Contributed
August 4 2022 - 9:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PARKES BOWLS: Greg Townsend in action during a recent Minor Singles match at the Parkes Bowling and Sports Club. Photo: JENNY KINGHAM

Parkes bowls

Championship matches

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.