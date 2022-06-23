Parkes Mayor Ken Keith OAM has his community's needs and its future at the forefront of a decision to join a nationwide spokesperson group for climate action.
Mayors and councillors from across Australia gathered to launch the group of local government elected officials who, led by the Cities Power Partnership, will advocate for stronger action on climate change to state and federal governments.
They're called Local Leaders and there's 52 of them who headed to Canberra on Tuesday for the Australian Local Government Association National General Assembly.
The Climate Council said each Local Leader will be developed as a trusted local voice in the media, discussing how climate change is impacting their community and why stronger action is needed.
"Our community wants serious action on climate change, which is why I've joined dozens of other local government representatives to amplify our message to a national level," Cr Keith said in a statement.
"It's important to make our communities' needs heard by the state and federal government, because we can achieve change locally.
"Speaking out in the media will help us inspire other communities to capitalise on the benefits a net zero emissions economy brings."
The Cities Power Partnership (CPP) is a free national program created by the Climate Council and Australia's largest network of local councils leading the way to a thriving, zero emissions future.
Parkes was one of the first 35 councils to join the CPP in 2017.
It's now made up of more than 170 councils from across the country, representing almost 65 per cent of the Australian population.
Director of the CPP Dr Portia Odell was present at Tuesday's event and said local governments have "long been leading the way on actions that reduce emissions and set communities up for a thriving future".
"However their voice is often left out of the media," she said.
"As a Local Leader, the Cities Power Partnership team will work with Mayor Ken Keith on climate-related media opportunities where he can represent the Parkes Shire community on a local, national and sometimes even international level.
"We offer free media support and training to our Local Leaders, because we want to amplify the great work being done in our communities to tackle climate change."
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
