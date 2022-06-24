Parkes Champion-Post
One more week to use Dine and Discover vouchers

By Newsroom
June 24 2022 - 6:19am
MAKE THE MOST OF IT: Sam Farraway MLC has issued a reminder that Dine & Discover vouchers expire next week. Picture: SUPPLIED

Have you spent your Dine and Discover vouchers with local business?

