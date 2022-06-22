The sickening sight of the land between the Parkes Hospital and Back Yamma Road has reached city hall again, with a resident penning a letter to Parkes Shire Council.
Phillip Snow lives in Medlyn Street and is a frequent walker along the stock route that runs from the hospital to Back Yamma Road.
He is appalled by the filth and state the area is in, caused from illegal rubbish dumping and has penned a letter to councillors calling for action now.
"I find it disgraceful the amount of rubbish that is being dumped in this area," Phillip said.
"Some of this rubbish is causing smell to the area... This needs to be addressed by council now."
The rubbish ranges from white goods, furniture, general waste, garden waste and construction waste.
Concerns about the area were raised last September at a council meeting with plans to rectify the problem with a long-term fencing solution since previous attempts with security cameras and patrols had minimum impact.
Council's director of planning and environment, Brendan Hayes, indicated at the time that it was something council had already poured significant resources into.
"There is a need for the area to be fenced to limit access," Phillip said.
"While council has invested a large amount in fencing the area starting from the rear of the hospital around to Henderson Street, something that council should be congratulated for - however the rubbish still remains in the area that is fenced.
"I realise this is a problem that exists in other towns, evident in recent news reports and feel as a community we need to ensure this is stopped now.
"I would like to put forward to council that the area mentioned between the hospital and Back Yamma Road be fenced as well to ensure rubbish is not dumped in the area."
As was suggested at the September council meeting, Phillip too would like to see a clean up day in the near future for the area.
"Maybe a volunteers day could be organised?" He said.
"I really do hope we can get something done soon."
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
