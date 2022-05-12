news, local-news,

From July 2022 parts of Central West NSW will have its own tourism zone - Destination Central West, under Destination NSW's seven zone marketing plan. The NSW Government announced the changes to the state's Destination Networks in November 2021, in a move it said will ensure the regional visitor economy is set up for continued success and receives more local resources and support. Destination Country & Outback (DNCO) will be visiting Parkes next week in conjunction with destination marketing agency - Destination Marketing Store - to conduct workshops in preparation for the new Destination Central West Management Plan. Regional Development Australia Central West director Wayne Sunderland said these workshops will help inform this plan and discuss the priorities, challenges and opportunities for tourism and the visitor economy of the region. "We encourage representatives from local government and industry, as well as tourism operators and relevant stakeholders to register and have their say," he said. "Input from local stakeholders is imperative to developing a management plan for Destination Central West. With the Rex and Delta Airlines partnership, Dixons Long Point Crossing Project and Great Western Highway Upgrade, tourism in Central West NSW could see exponential growth over the coming years." The workshops will run for two hours in Parkes on May 20. To register your attendance, visit Destination Country and Outback's registration pages listed on eventbrite.com.au To keep up to date with progress, grants and opportunities in the Central West, follow RDA Central West on Facebook and Instagram.

Parkes and Forbes, it's time to have your say on Destination NSW zone plan