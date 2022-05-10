Wilkie takes the honours in Parkes Golf Club's May monthly medal

sport, local-sport,

The May Telescope Tyres & Batteries / Hankook Masters Monthly Medal for 2022 was contested on Saturday with our daily sponsor being Finne Latu, Brendan Chambers, Anthony Riach and Ben Howard. Many thanks to the boys who once again provided food for all post the competition, a tradition that is most welcomed. There were 75 players hitting off in the event. In A grade, Aaaron Wilkie played strongly to record a sound 74 of the stick to take out the scratch event and convert that into a nett 70 to also take out that event. Aaron is returning from an extended period on the sidelines recovering from knee issues. So, it was good to see him getting back to his best form. Anthony Riach fired a 81 to be the next best stroke score in and Jack Elliott and Myles Smith shot 82's. In the nett Wayne Parker came in with a good 72 with Phil Bishop and Brendan Chambers having 76's. In B grade Jack Creith's 88 was the best score in the scratch event beating home Richard Hamilton and Ian Hendry who both had 89's. Richard Hamilton reversed the result with his 72 nett coming up trumps in nett event. Richard has been thereabouts for the last few competitions, so it was good to see him pick up the prize. Richard led in Jack by a stroke with Lindsay Elliott a further few strokes behind on 75. In the C grade it wouldn't have been monthly medal round without Ross Smith's name being to the fore. Ross hit a 95 scratch to win the May event leading home Garry Phillips on 97 and John Fowler on 98. In the nett event Matthew Knighton with a 73 nett was the winner beating Garry on a countback and John a further stroke back. In the Wally Norman medal Wayne Parker picked up the prize with his 72 nett score. In the Griffins Leading Edge Putting competition Rob Hey with a 27 putt round was the best of the day. The Nearest The Pins on Saturday were - Idlerite Tyrepower 1st by Aaron Wilkie at 66cm, the Griffins Leading Edge 4th by M.Stubberfield at 348cm, the Dirt Doctor Landscaping 6th by Anthony Riach at 247cm, the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by by M.Stubberfield at 546cm, the Harvey Norman 11th Ian Phipps at 293cm, the Westlime 15th by Rob Hey at 400cm and the Central West Glass 18th by Richard Hamilton at 436cm. So that meant that Anthony Riach at 247cm won the lucrative 6th hole on Saturday. Ball winners were - Garry Phillips 73, John Fowler 74, Ian Hendry, Lindsay Elliott 75, Craig Matthews, Brendan Chambers, Aaron Drabsch, Phil Bishop, Peter Boschman, Peter Magill, Ian Phipps, Myles Smith, Bryan Symonds, Finne Latu 76. The grade matchplays, the McDermott Cup and Jack Burch nominations have been extended until Saturday the 14th of May so get your names on the ProShop noticeboard list. Next week is the 18 hole Stoney Creek 3 person teams event.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/dc1f9a06-5a7f-4ab1-8a0f-0c553c89e7ba.JPG/r0_182_3844_2354_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg