  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Local News

Need to vote early in the federal election? Pre-polling opens in Parkes Saturday

Local News
Pre-polling in the Federal election opens Saturday at the Parkes Uniting Church.
Pre-polling in the Federal election opens Saturday at the Parkes Uniting Church.

Australia goes to the polls on Saturday, May 21, but if you need to vote early then pre-polling opens this Saturday in Parkes.

The Australian Electoral Commission website says Parkes Uniting Church, at 17 Court Street, is the pre-polling venue for this election.

It opens Saturday with these hours:

  • Saturday, May 14: 9am to 4pm
  • Monday, May 16 to Thursday, May 19: 8.30am to 5.30pm
  • Friday, May 17: 8.30am to 6pm.

On Saturday, May 21, you can vote between 8am and 6pm at:

  • Parkes East Primary School
  • Parkes High School
  • Parkes Public School
  • Assemblies of God Hall
  • Middleton Public School
  • Soldiers Memorial Hall in Alectown
  • Peak Hill Central School
  • Bogan Gate Public School
  • Trundle War Memorial Hall
  • Tullamore Central School

There are eight candidates for the seat of Riverina in the House of Representatives, they are, in ballot order:

  • Richard Orchard, Pauline Hanson's One Nation
  • Mark Jeffreson, Australian Labor Party
  • Daniel Martelozzo, United Australia Party
  • Steve Karaitiana, Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party
  • Michael McCormack, National Party of Australia
  • Darren Ciavarella, Independent
  • Dean McCrae, Liberal Democratic Party
  • Michael Organ, The Greens NSW

Read more about what they had to say at the ballot draw here.