Need to vote early in the federal election? Pre-polling opens in Parkes Saturday
Local News
Australia goes to the polls on Saturday, May 21, but if you need to vote early then pre-polling opens this Saturday in Parkes.
The Australian Electoral Commission website says Parkes Uniting Church, at 17 Court Street, is the pre-polling venue for this election.
It opens Saturday with these hours:
- Saturday, May 14: 9am to 4pm
- Monday, May 16 to Thursday, May 19: 8.30am to 5.30pm
- Friday, May 17: 8.30am to 6pm.
On Saturday, May 21, you can vote between 8am and 6pm at:
- Parkes East Primary School
- Parkes High School
- Parkes Public School
- Assemblies of God Hall
- Middleton Public School
- Soldiers Memorial Hall in Alectown
- Peak Hill Central School
- Bogan Gate Public School
- Trundle War Memorial Hall
- Tullamore Central School
There are eight candidates for the seat of Riverina in the House of Representatives, they are, in ballot order:
- Richard Orchard, Pauline Hanson's One Nation
- Mark Jeffreson, Australian Labor Party
- Daniel Martelozzo, United Australia Party
- Steve Karaitiana, Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party
- Michael McCormack, National Party of Australia
- Darren Ciavarella, Independent
- Dean McCrae, Liberal Democratic Party
- Michael Organ, The Greens NSW