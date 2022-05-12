news, local-news,

Australia goes to the polls on Saturday, May 21, but if you need to vote early then pre-polling opens this Saturday in Parkes. The Australian Electoral Commission website says Parkes Uniting Church, at 17 Court Street, is the pre-polling venue for this election. It opens Saturday with these hours: On Saturday, May 21, you can vote between 8am and 6pm at: There are eight candidates for the seat of Riverina in the House of Representatives, they are, in ballot order: Read more about what they had to say at the ballot draw here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/8bdfb60d-6462-4f55-aac4-d0a9f81de458.jpg/r3_0_4015_2267_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Need to vote early in the federal election? Pre-polling opens in Parkes Saturday