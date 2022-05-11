Parkes Fire station opens doors this Saturday

news, local-news,

After a long wait, the Parkes Fire Station's annual open day returns this Saturday. Community members are urged to head down to the Parkes Fire Station this Saturday, May 14, one of many throwing open their doors between 10am and 2pm to showcase FRNSW's broad capabilities. Children will be able to see a fire truck, demonstrations and firefighting equipment whilst the grown-ups will be able to find out more about home fire safety. Parkes Fire Brigade's Luke Allen said this will be the station's first open day since 2019 due to COVID-19 restrictions and the first open day at the new fire station. This year's open day will feature a fire simulation for all ages along with live fire demonstrations. Children will be able to see fire engines and firefighting equipment up close, which is always one of the highlights of this much anticipated day. For the adults there will be advice about installing smoke alarms, changing smoke alarm batteries and preparing a home escape fire plan Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 regulations, people won't be able to hop inside the fire trucks this year but you will be able to tour through the engine bays. Parkes Rotary will be manning a barbecue for a free sausage sizzle, and Woolworths is offering fresh fruit. Along with this there will be information packs and other interesting items handed out in show bags by FRNSW. FRNSW Commissioner Paul Baxter said Open Day was an opportunity to show people that firefighters do so much more than fight fires. "From fires, road crashes, hazardous material incidents and natural disasters to urban search and rescue, our crews are prepared for anything and ready to help anytime, anywhere," Commissioner Baxter said. "A large part of our role is to educate the community about home fire safety and that's where Open Day comes in," he said. "This year we are focussing on the importance of having a working smoke alarm in your home." Tragically, about 20 people die in house fires each year and more suffer from the effects of fire. Commissioner Baxter said there is a 10 per cent increase in the number of house fires during the cooler months, with many fires starting in bedrooms and loungerooms due to heaters and electric blankets. "This year we want to help residents prepare their homes and in particular, encourage them to check their smoke alarms and have a Home Fire Escape Plan," he said. FRNSW have developed a Get Ready for Winter checklist - to find out more, visit https://www.fire.nsw.gov.au/winter or of course head down to the fire station this Saturday and see our wonderful local team.

Parkes Fire station opens doors this Saturday