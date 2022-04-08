sport, local-sport,

All the latest Parkes tennis news with The Ace. As one term of tennis concludes the next one starts to take shape and all junior registrations for HotShots, Private Lessons and squads will open online at Noon this Saturday April 9th. Hotshots is for girls and boys aged from 4 years plus. Groups are a maximum of four players so plenty of personal attention is assured. The programs are half hour each week over eight weeks and work on fundamental skills including depth perception, tracking, sending and receiving, coordination, movement and layered with tennis specific skills. Cost is $100 which includes a free racquet and t-shirt for any new first timers. There are also private (one-on-one) and semi-private (two-on-one) lessons offered throughout the week if parents would like their child to have the coach's full attention. HotShots, Private and semi-private lessons run every afternoon after school from 3.30-7pm. Squads in Term 2 will run on a Monday with a 5pm or 5.30pm start involving an all girls squad aged 11 years plus and also a green ball development squad for players 9 years plus. A more advanced squad for those players who play in competition or are at a higher local level will run on Wednesdays 5.30-7pm. All Term 2 Junior Tennis will commence Monday May 2. Online registrations only at www.parkestennis.com.au. If you have any questions or can't find a suitable day/time please contact Helen Magill on 0407253888. Night competition Tuesday Night mixed teams comp finished this week and the final night of competition was very entertaining. Full of Excuses needed to win all six sets and hoped that Arndell's Aces could beat Wasted Potential. Loose Strings team had three subs come in including James Cain, Suzie Hill and Sam Rivett and they were very competitive against Full of Excuses Luke Evans, Andrew Rice and Adam Jones. Full of Excuses did get the job done but losing two sets on the way. READ MORE SPORTS STORIES: - Spacemen looking to play 'free-flowing footy' this season - 'Passionate' Clyburn now a Spacemen for life - Who is best in the west? New premiership fuels league rivalry This would open the door for Wasted Potential who were taking on defending champs Arndell's Aces who were sitting in 3rd place but too far behind to challenge for the trophy. Plenty of long rallies and competitive sets were fought out with Line 2 Darren Fisher proving the difference winning all three of his sets to see Wasted Potential score a very close three sets all and 28 games to 23 win to take home the McFarlane Family Memorial Shield for 2022. In other matches One Hit Wonders scored a 4 sets to 2 win over The Scrapers while Ben Isacc's Smashes finished on a high with a 4 sets to 2 win against The Ball Busters. The next mixed teams comp will commence Tuesday May 3rd with limited numbers once again as the court resurfacing debacle lingers on for its 6th term of reduced court availability. Parkes Public have overcome another minor stumble to advance to the semi finals of the Western Region PSSA section of the Victor Kelly Trophy. Savannah Latu was ruled out and Sienna Hunt came into the team which had to make the trip out to Ungarie to take on Ungarie Central School. With Harry Yelland back for this match and Anna Orr stepping up to play in the number 1 position, the team gelled well and proved too good on the day wining 7 sets to 1. Boyd Hutchins is continuing to find his feet on the tennis court again and he and Harry combined well in the doubles. After a nervous start Sienna lifted in the doubles and was nicely encouraged by Anna who showed her experience and took on the leadership role. The next match will be between either Cudgegong or Dubbo and will be another away match early Term 2. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eE4FjWhKGQKZJ9diY4teC4/7132c56e-3020-4c14-a87e-3b8eaebc9327.JPG/r10_376_4022_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg