Country folk have some hidden treasures in their sheds. But this has to be one of the ultimate finds. A prototype 1979 Holden Commodore was "found" hidden under a tarp in country Victoria and is up for sale by Lloyds Auctions this weekend. The 1979 Holden VH SL/E has never been driven and is the only one remaining in the world. Three Holden prototype models were made but the other two were destroyed by GMH. This hand crafted design model was gifted to a South Australian TAFE for automotive studies but was stored by one of the tutors when the course closed down. It has never been started, let alone driven, with an odometer reading of a few metres. The car's panels have been hand made, and the grille was expertly crafted from wood. Even the dummy radio/cassette player was hand built by Holden designers. There are still lumps of automotive modelling clay left over in the car's boot. It is the first time it has been for sale. "This Holden is in near showroom condition and is a once in a lifetime barn find, you do not want to miss the opportunity to own this piece of significant history," Lloyds Auctions chief operating officer Lee Hames said. There are also close to 400 other classic cars going under the hammer such as the 1968 Holden HK GTS Monaro 327 Bathurst Coupe. READ SOME CENTRAL WEST CAR CLUB STORIES: - The 'original and unmodified' 1979 HZ Premier - Tickford XR8 'fantastic car to drive' - The Holden Monaro so special there is only one of them This 1979 Holden VH SL/E goes under the hammer this Saturday and is open for bidding. The auction will be livestreamed on the Lloyds website. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram

