The Parkes Spacemen rugby league factory has rolled another one off the production line, with junior Benjamin Lovett making his first grade debut for the South Sydney Rabbitohs on the weekend. With his family watching on, Lovett played his first, of many it's hoped, first grade game in the iconic cardinal and myrtle of the Rabbitohs at Batlow Park in Cairns for the side's first official trial for the 2022 season. The side, which was full of South Sydney's up and coming youngsters, went down 24-12 to a more experienced North Queensland Cowboys outfit - but that wasn't what mattered to a club keen to develop their rising stars. Lovett, who started in the second row, made seven runs for 47 metres, but it was in defence where he shined on the edge, making 36 tackles in energy-sapping tropical conditions. "It was an awesome experience to get out there and make my debut," Lovett told the Parkes Champion Post after the game. "I played the full 80 minutes - and while we do so much preseason fitness you can never replicate a game - I haven't played a game of footy since June last year!" Lovett's family were all in the stands at Cairns to experience the debut first-hand, including mother Fiona, father John, brother Kurt and sister Claudia. READ MORE RUGBY LEAGUE STORIES: - Rams under 18s 'shattered' after four point loss to Macarthur - Undermanned Spacies side goes down to CYMS in Western under 21s - The juicy Peter McDonald Premiership crossover games you won't want to miss Fiona said it was an amazing moment to be a part of for the whole family - the culmination of a journey to get to a debut. "It was really special, because you know how determined he's been to get to this point," she said. "A lot would've given up after all his been through the last two years but he's been determined and worked so hard. "We (Fiona and husband John) are amazed and so proud for what he has achieved, and how modest he is," said Fiona. Lovett and the rest of his South Sydney teammates ploughed through what was tough, tropical conditions - but said it was an important step for his development, and lauded the influence of head coach Jason Demetriou. "Most of us boys went into that trial game to get some exposure to first grade," he said about the wash-up of his debut on Saturday. "I sat down and did a bit of video with 'JD' and we went through every attacking play and tackle I made. "I still have plenty to work on, but he was quite happy and had lots of positive feedback. "He's awesome. He's a really good bloke and so down to earth - you can ask him anything," said Lovett. READ MORE SPORTS STORIES: - Five Parkes juniors named in NSW under 15s, 18s hockey sides - Bogan Gate claim Grinsted Cup with seven wicket thrashing over Cowra - The five must-see WPL matchups you can't miss The junior Spacemen moved down to Sydney to play for the Rabbitohs after completing year 12 at Red Bend Catholic College - a year in which he also won the Best and Fairest award for Group 11 and the Western Rams under 18s. Last year he won South Sydney's Jersey Flegg Player of the Year award, securing himself a two-year extension and train-and-trial contract - meaning he was training with the first grade squad all through the preseason. Fiona said it was in year 12 when he began to look like a first grade player - and his development since then has been impressive to watch. "He's never been a showy player. He works really hard, does the team things and is a very good defender," she said. "He was a bit of a late bloomer, he's always had the advantage of height and build but he had to work hard to build his physique. "It wasn't until he was in year 12 that he really started to stand out from the pack. "He was Best and Fairest in the Group 11 and Rams under 18s that year and was always doing the team things and then headed off to Sydney. "It was amazing to be able to see him go from that to his debut on Saturday," said Lovett. Lovett, despite still being eligible for Jersey Flegg, is expecting to play mainly in the Knock On Effect NSW Cup for the Rabbitohs this season - but that doesn't mean he doesn't have loftier ambitions. "Just to debut 'properly' in first grade is my goal this season," Lovett said. "It was awesome to play in the trial, but a lot of the boys in that game on both sides hadn't played first grade in the regular season before - which is just another level to trial footy. "Just to debut 'properly' in first grade is my goal this season," Lovett said. "It was awesome to play in the trial, but a lot of the boys in that game on both sides hadn't played first grade in the regular season before - which is just another level to trial footy. "To be able to have a full year of footy is a goal too - I haven't had a full season since my under 18s year in Parkes in 2019. "I could only play one game in 2020 and played 13 last year thanks to COVID so I'm just looking forward to getting a few games under my belt," said Lovett. For now though, he's focusing on the Charity Shield in Mudgee on Saturday. He'll be starting for the Rabbitohs NSW Cup side in the second row against the Dragons, and from there - anything feels possible.

