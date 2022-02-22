sport, local-sport,

The Bogan Gate Rampant Rabbits are officially the holders of the Grinsted Cup again, after a dominant seven wicket victory over Cowra on Sunday. Led by a spectacular innings by Vince Umbers and a suffocating team bowling performance, the Rabbits were way too good for the home side at Holman Oval in Cowra. Winning the toss and sending the opposition in on a green deck, veteran Bogan Gate quick Andrew Britt (3/29) led the way early, before tight bowling from Phil Dunford (1/6) and Blake Smith (1/10) made runs almost impossible to come by - with the pair combining for 11 maidens and conceding just 0.9 runs per over from their 17 overs. Talented young medium pacers Jo Tanswell (3/18) and Ryan Dunford (1/17) then finished the tail off, with Jacob McNaught (37) and Kayne Veney (24*) the lone hands in Cowra's small total of 99. After the game, Britt said it was a really even team bowling performance. "McNaught batted really well, and Veney batted throughout the innings, but when Phil and Blake come on in the middle overs, we really took control of the game," he said. "After that second drinks break, we were keeping them to less than two runs an over and then Ryan (Dunford) and Jo (Tanswell) came on. "They did really well, we didn't even need to replace them at the end because they really suffocating the Cowra batters," said Britt. READ MORE SPORTS STORIES: - Undermanned Spacies side goes down to CYMS in Western under 21s - 60 bowlers from all over NSW take part in PBSC Triples tournament - Rams under 18s 'shattered' after four point loss to Macarthur Bogan Gate's batting innings didn't exactly get off to a great start, with Paul Dunford (2), Tanswell (3) and Myles Smith (13) all back in pavilion by the end of the first 10 overs, thanks to a sterling couple of opening spells by Mac Webster (2/16) and McNaught (1/8). Britt said the Holman Oval pitch was doing a bit early, making runs hard to come by - but enter Umbers (42*) and Phil Dunford (30*). The experienced, big-hitting duo were both patient as they got their eye in, before unleashing a flurry of boundaries and sixes that ensured the Rabbits easily passed Cowra's total just three wickets down. "McNaught and Webster were a bit of a worry early, they were bowling really tight lines and doing a bit off the pitch," said Britt. "You weren't geting much value for shots on that outfield either and the pitch was very soft, so it wasn't easy batting conditions. "But when Vince came in, he got his eye in and then just smashed it. "Any bad ball he just tonked, and even put one in the river," Britt laughed. The win means Bogan Gate will now play Parkes at Woodward Oval from 10am on Sunday, a replay of last year's incredible Grinsted upset. A number of supporters travelled from Bogan Gate to support the team, but you can bet the contingent will be even bigger and louder at Woody when they take on the 'townies'. Parkes skipper Brent Tucker is injured, and will miss the game, so much will depend on the shoulders of the talented Bayliss brothers - Zac and Harry - in what will be a cracking clash. COWRA 98 (Jacob McNaught 37, Kayne Veney 24*; Joseph Tanswell 3/18, Andrew Britt 3/29) defeated by BOGAN GATE 3/101 (Vince Umbers 42*, Phil Dunford 30*; Mac Webster 2/16) by seven wickets at Holman Oval, Cowra

