The Orange Aquatic Club finished second in the overall standings when they hosted the Mountains and Plains Swimming Carnival over the weekend, with a number of Parkes and Forbes swimmers also producing strong results. Trumping the hosts was a strong Bathurst side which club support officer for Swimming NSW Jo Keown said brought a "sizeable" squad to the city. "They had a lot of competitors and swam a lot of races each and it was a point score system so that was important," she said of the victors. "They did very, very well and finished a good thousand points ahead of the next closet team." Finishing third overall was the newly formed Lower Blue Mountains team. In one of the quirkier events, it was Lithgow who walked away with the 10x50 Touzell Shield. "That's a relay designed to encourage kids who aren't representative swimmers yet," Keown explained. "To be in that team you need to not have represented your team at a state level. The idea of that relay is that the club submits a time and the winner of that shield isn't actually the fastest team, it's the team that swims the closes to their nominated time. "It's to encourage participation and gives them incentive. It's about accuracy as well." Lake Cargelligo also came away with the 'small teams award' in a weekend that Keown said was a resounding success. "It was really great just to have a lot of teams back together, because that's been missing," she said. "Everybody knows it's a very tough sport and it was a very positive weekend."

