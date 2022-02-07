sport, local-sport,

The Parkes Golf Club's (PGC) February Telescope Tyres and Batteries / Hankook Masters Monthly Medal for 2022 was contested on Saturday with our daily sponsor being local players Finne Latu, Brendan Chambers and Brad Scott - many thanks to the boys as they have made this a new tradition at the club. Playing numbers are picking up but still down on last years numbers, this week being 82 in cool and comfortable summer conditions. In A-grade, Riall Harrison stamped his class on the field with a solid 74, just 3 over par and the same score as the PGC pro Jake O'Brien. Riall had already been to Forbes in the morning to have a hit on the course prior the pennants round on Sunday, so his dedication and enthusiasm were rewarded. In the nett award, Michael Thomas hit a great 68 off a 79 gross to take out the award for February. Michael's game is on the improve week to week and the rest of the A-graders will be aware whenever he's in the field. There were only three golfers to break the 80 mark this week off the blue markers. In B-grade, Tim Cowling took out the double with a positive 81 round off his 15 daily handicap which turned his nett score into a low 66. Aaron Drabsch also had solid day with 84 off the stick and returning a 68 nett with Riaan Nel finally putting together one of his better rounds of late to also record a 68 nett. In the C-grade, it was the old warhorse Ross Smith firing with a 91 off the stick to take the pot in the stroke event getting in on a countback from Rob Lea and a stroke back to Jeremy Clarke. In the nett event, Bruce Symonds with a 72 nett was the winner but had to do it with a countback from five other players in the days most contested prize. In the Wally Norman Medal, Mark Kelly was too good for all the older blokes recording a 70 nett to win by a stroke. In the Griffins Leading Edge Putting competition, Rob Lea again captured the trophy with a 26 putt round. So that meant that Mick Smith at 480cm won the lucrative 6th hole on Saturday. Last weekend we also had the BWR Accountants and Advisors 18 hole par event. Thanks to Brett and Cathy and BWR team. The par events are only played a few times during the year but soon sort out the consistent players from the rest. The holes are recorded as a square if you match the handicap score for the hole, or a plus if you better it or a minus if you don't better it. Max Keith had a very good round to record a +4 for the day. Max is one of the power hitters in the club and is matching the power game with some finesse more regularly to be in the mix every time he plays. Runner-up on the day was the consistent Ben Howard with a +3. Nicholas Strudwick starting out on his golfing career was in next with a positive +2, while six other players recorded a +1 so it proves to be a testing format for all. There were a couple of highlights for the day with Riall Harrison and Ron Hetherington recording an eagle - a rare feat on our layout. The lucrative 6th hole was won by Nym Dziuba at 342cm on Saturday.

