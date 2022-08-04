Parkes travelled to Wagga Wagga for the NSW Southern Masters State Championships with four teams competing on the weekend.
Parkes had teams in the Over 40s Division 1, Over 34s Division 2 and Division 4, and Over 45s Division 2.
Advertisement
The Parkes 40s Division 1 team had a very successful weekend claiming the title with a 2-0 victory over Orange in the final.
The team's successful campaign began with two wins on day one.
Parkes defeated Sydney South 1-0, with Janelle Thompson scoring our goal and Jill Hay named players' player; then defeated Dubbo 2-1 with goals to Janelle Thompson and Mandy Westcott and players' player honours to Mandy Westcott.
On day two, Parkes defeated Bathurst 3-0 (goals Tracey Harrison, Janelle Thompson, Jill Hay) with Terina Johns named players' player; then lost 0-3 to Orange, with Tracey Harrison named players' player.
In their final round Parkes came up against Illawarra South Coast, winning 4-0 (goals to Denise Gersbach 2, Jill Hay, Janelle Thompson).
Parkes finished on equal points with Orange and earned themselves a position in the Division 1 40s final - against the only side who beat them in the round matches.
"Parkes had not played well in their round match against Orange and needed to improve on their performance if they were going to win the final," Parkes' Denise Gersbach said.
An improved structure and a strong press ensured that Orange were put under pressure from the opening whistle.
A Mandy Westcott cross ball found Suey McGrath unmarked in the circle. McGrath showed good composure to knock the ball into the back of the net early in the first half of the match.
Dominant play in the midfield gave Orange limited opportunities throughout the match with Parkes clearly the stronger side.
A midfield transfer found Westcott in great space on the right flank. She ran the ball to the circle to find Janelle Thompson in great space in the circle. Thompson calmly slotted the ball past the keeper to give Parkes a 2-0 lead.
"The Parkes players and supporters were elated with the victory," Gersbach said.
Suey McGrath was voted as player's player for the match.
"Credit must go to every single Parkes player for their commitment in defence and attack in this match," Gersbach said.
"Winning every 50/50 ball in the match and strong communication ensured we played as a complete unit for the entire game."
Coach David Mike was very impressed with the way his team stuck to the game plan in the final and with the execution of their passes and traps.
Advertisement
All four Parkes teams played some great hockey over the weekend and supported each other in their matches.
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.