Parkes 40s Division 1 team Southern Masters state champions

By Denise Gersbach
August 4 2022 - 10:06pm
CHAMPIONS: The NSW Over 40s state champions, front, Suey McGrath, Jill Hay, Denise Gersbach, Tracey Chambers, Lee Hodge, Janelle Thompson; back, David Mike (coach), Tracey Harrison, Natalie Kelly, Mandy Westcott, Jane Grosvenor, Terina Johns, Lisa Robertson, Louise Witherow and Amy Thornberry. Photo: SUPPLIED

Parkes travelled to Wagga Wagga for the NSW Southern Masters State Championships with four teams competing on the weekend.

