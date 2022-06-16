Scammers claim "outstanding bills" to gain access to accounts

Police have issued a fresh scam warning after a Parkes resident was scammed $20,000.
"Scammers are ringing up saying people owe money on an outstanding account," a Parkes police spokesperson said.
"During the scam they are asked to download an app called AnyDesk."
This remote desktop application software provides remote access to your computer or device running the application - and is frequently used by scammers.
In this case, the Parkes resident was told they owed $99.95.
Parkes police remind residents you don't have to answer unknown numbers, and if you get a call from someone claiming you have outstanding accounts, you can contact ScamWatch.
ScamWatch reveals $1.8m has been lost in remote access scams that begin with a phone call advising you owe money on an account, with scammers often using big names including Telstra, NBN or Microsoft.
Alternatively, they may claim to be from a technical support service provider and tell you your computer has been sending error messages or has a virus.
Scamwatch says warning signs include:
They advise you can protect yourself:
Find more information and advice - or report a scam - on the Scamwatch website.
