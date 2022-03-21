news, local-news,

'People come into our lives for a reason, bringing something we must learn, and we are led to those who help us most to grow, if we let them - and we help them in return.' There's no better way to describe just what the Overture concert will mean to Parkes, and the wider Central West, than the iconic musical theatre song 'For Good' - and when the effervescent Lucy Durack sings it at Parkes' Cooke Park Pavilion on April 2, you just know it'll bring the house down. She's won a Helpmann Award, been on Neighbours, performed on Australia's biggest stages, delighted as Glinda in Wicked and is one of our nation's biggest stars of stage and screen. And she's coming to little old Parkes. Lucy, whose versatile voice will be on full display as she sing across a range of genres, said there is one song in particular she is looking forward to singing. "The concert will be beautiful, and a great array of songs - they are covering a lot of ground: Abba, musical theatre, contemporary, opera...you name it," she said. "I was obsessed with Wicked! Anytime there was any chatter about it coming to Australia I would get excited, and I had every bootleg imaginable. It always brings me so much joy to sing those songs...it brings back great memories. "For Good in particular, you just get goosebumps performing it and listening to it; it works so beautifully on so many levels and contexts and has such poignant lyrics," said Lucy. It goes without saying that listening to Lucy (/Glinda) sing Wicked's 'For Good' will be the highlight for many at the concert. Perhaps the only thing that could top it would be to hear the incredible Kristen Chenoweth (the original Glinda) performing it. This musical theatre-loving journalist was lucky enough to hear BOTH superstars sing it together in 2013 when Chenoweth came down under to perform a series of concerts, and boy was it magical! Lucy explained while it was, of course, a dream come true to sing with her idol - the day meant far more than just that. "It was one of the best days of my life actually," she said. "I was performing down in Melbourne in Legally Blonde at the time and I was devastated I wouldn't be able to go to one of her concerts. "My husband (entertainer Christopher Horsey) figured Monday was my night off and flew me up, proposed to me at lunch and told my publicist, who helped us get great tickets. "Then he organised the Kristen Chenoweth surprise, and I had absolutely no idea. "Normally she gets three people up for a competition but it was just me, and I was so nervous..but she was absolutely amazing and is such a lovely person - it was an incredible experience," said Lucy. Headlining the show along with Lucy is Phantom of the Opera star Josh Piterman, and the pair are no stranges to performing together. "I'd like to think I'm a pretty positive person, but when I'm around Josh he just vibrates on a whole other level," laughed Lucy. "We've sung in concert together before and we always really enjoy singing together. "Not many men of his generation sing with the big operatic voice and can do pop," Lucy said. As many readers will be aware, while the concert will be a phenomenal experience for spectators, it's also a chance for talented young local singers and musicians to perform alongside their idols and soak up as much musical knowledge as they can. READ MORE ABOUT OVERTURE: - Piterman keen to help listeners 'enter another world through music' - Parkes hosts orchestra rehearsals - Lucy Durack, Josh Piterman set to appear in Parkes 'Overture' event Josh told the Parkes Champion Post he had an opportunity to sing in the backing prior for opera star Marina Prior in the early 1990's, and funnily enough, Lucy had the exact same experience, albeit in Perth instead of Melbourne. She's well aware, though, that an experience like this concert will be on another level for all the youngsters from Parkes, and the Central West region, who are involved. She speaks about arts and performing with such passion and grace, that it's hard not to get swept up in her enthusiasm. She said she is looking forward to sharing the magic of singing with performers and fans alike. "I grew up in suburban Perth in the 80's and 90's, and if I had the opportunity to do this as a schoolkid, it would've blown my mind," Lucy said. "The arts are so important, and we have been deprived of them over the last few years. To have this opportunity to be together and share our music is special. "There's something so magical about musical theatre...it just makes me feel so happy, alive and fulfilled. "We're extremely lucky to have found a passion and the natural therapy of singing is so good for us all," said Lucy. You heard the star - Overture is going to be MAGICAL. You won't want to miss it! For more information, and to buy tickets, head to https://visitparkes.com.au/events/overture/. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eE4FjWhKGQKZJ9diY4teC4/2bea88d2-969e-4b1e-acf2-4ef2800e79d2.jpg/r0_89_800_541_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg