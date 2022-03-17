news, local-news,

CMOC has announced the appointment of Jianjun Tian as Managing Director of CMOC Northparkes Mines (Northparkes). Hubert Lehman, who has led Northparkes for the last three-and-a-half years, is stepping down. Jianjun joined Northparkes in 2020 as the Deputy Managing Director. He joined the team from CMOC Head Quarters in China where his role was the Group Director; Technical, Operation and Capital Projects as well as the Managing Director of the CMOC Global Technical Services (USA). He has more than 38 years of experience in the mining industry working in China, South Africa and Australia for companies including CITIC SMCC Process Technology, BHP Billiton and Gold Fields of South Africa. CMOC would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge Hubert for his dedication, service, and leadership of Northparkes, having been employed for the past 11 years joining in 2011 as Manager - Asset Management. During this time Hubert has been passionate about Zero Harm Operations and has overseen significant improvements in maintenance management practices. More recently he has led major capital projects totalling over $300M (AUD) with the construction of the E26 Lift 1 North Block Cave Project and Expansion Project. In Q1 this year, it is expected the E26 Lift 1 North Block Cave will commence production some five (5) months ahead of schedule. This is a significant milestone for Northparkes and testament to everyone involved in the project. As the Managing Director of Northparkes, Jianjun will lead Northparkes into the next chapter of the operation focused on the highest standards of safety and environment, operational efficiencies and developing our next major mining projects. "I look forward to leading Northparkes into the future - Northparkes has been operating for over 28 years and plays an important part in Parkes and Forbes communities," Mr Tian said. "Finally, I would like to thank Hubert for his service and contribution to Northparkes over the last 11 years."

