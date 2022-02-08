sport, local-sport,

TIFFANY Prout has been a good friend to roughie backers of late, and that continued with a stunning ride to secure the win aboard $61 outsider Hussniacki in Gilgandra on Saturday. Hussniacki, a five-year-old mare trained in Narromine by popular horseman Troy McCarney, drifted out to the big fixed price pre-race but she produced a strong turn of foot to win by a length in the Geromino Farm Equipment Maiden, which was run over 1280 metres. Prout, who still races under her maiden name Jeffries, wasn't fazed by the price of the Hussonett out of Wozniacki mare, who took 13 career starts to make her maiden. She said after the race McCarney had been very clear with the best way to ride the mare - and the advice proved to be spot-on. "Troy gave me instructions before the race; he said 'the mare can win today, you just have to give her the right run, she can over race a bit and I want you to try and ride her as cold as you can,'" she said. "From the good gate, I was thinking, ok, but it wasn't a very strong race so I wasn't overly worried in her form; she was third up so I knew she'd be fit, and she looked really well." Bold Louise ($2.70f) and Jianzhang ($12) showed good speed to lead for much of the race, with Prout camped comfortable behind the leaders on the fence. Just when it looked like the pair would be the only ones to fight out the finish, Prout pulled outside of Jianzhang and in the shadows of the post swooped on the leader to win by one length with Bold Louise a nose back in third and Vista Oriental ($7) rounding out the exotics. Prout explained that the race went exactly as hoped for her mount, who responded very well when asked to step it up in the run to the finishing post. "When the gates opened, she naturally pinged the lids like he said," she said. "I let her roll into the bridle under a slight hold, to set a bit of pace into it from the inside; which then makes the horses outside of me have to go that little bit quicker to get around me. "It then gives my horse the opportunity so come back to me and settle behind them and get a rest without me having to fight her when she naturally likes to go hard. "I was then able to box seat her, give her a rest and just stalk the ones in front of me and I was quite confident during the run how well she was traveling. "When I started to make a run, she really picked up and worked into it well, and had a really nice sprint left in the tank, and ended up easily winning. "Was super happy with how she went, and how Troy and his trackwork rider Dave prepared her for the day," said Prout. Star Sydney trainer Chris Waller recently commented in the media that a 'twinge of conscience' made him stay away from country racing so that bush and hobby trainers could survive and thrive. Prout's mother Sharon Jeffries, who trains from the family's stables at the Parkes racecourse is one of them and McCarney is another. When city trainers travel to plunder the country cups in particular, local trainers are often behind - and they are the fabric of racing out here. Prout was keen to congratulate McCarney and Stubbs for getting the win - two favourites amongst the Central West jockeys and without them racing in the region would be far worse off. "They both usually work on the gates as barrier attendants (Troy McCarney and David Stubbs) and we as jockeys wouldn't be able to race without the help of these guys, so was really special for me to repay them with a thanks," said Prout. "They're really hard workers and really love the animal and the game so it was great to see them get a winner of their own." Racing in the Central West includes the time-honoured Bedgerabong Picnic Races on Saturday, while Dubbo will hold a Country Championships Preview meeting on Sunday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eE4FjWhKGQKZJ9diY4teC4/8b3c3f52-c869-4a49-ba4b-b7c9e0157d7e.JPG/r643_316_2767_1516_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg