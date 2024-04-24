Events coming up in and around Parkes

PARKES PAINTING GROUP
April 19 - May 5
Parkes Painting Group is hosting an exhibition from April 19 to May 5 at The Coventry Room. Works by guest Glenn Morton, Parkes Painting Group and Parkes Pottery members. The exhibition will be open 10am to 5pm Monday to Friday, 10am to 3pm Saturday and Sunday.
ANNIE THE MUSICAL
April 20 - May 11
At Parkes Little Theatre Annie the musical celebrates family, optimism and the American spirit, a feel good musical that is the ultimate cure for all the hard knocks life throws your way. Bring your family and friends - this production is for everyone! Tickets are available at the Parkes M and D website.
CANOWINDRA BALLOON GLOW
Saturday, April 27
Visit Canowindra from 3-10pm as balloons light up the sky, a magical experience where you'll see hot air balloons lighting up their burners synced to all new music under the beautiful evening skies in the Central West. Night markets complete with Food and Wine Stalls, Live Music and Entertainment also on offer. Tickets at 123tix.
CHARITY GOLF DAY
Sunday, April 28
the annual Westlime and Parkes Rotary Golf Tournament is set to be another huge success and a glowing tribute to the generosity of the Parkes Community and local businesses. The event begins with a 18 hole 3 Person Ambrose golf tournament followed by a BBQ lunch. There is still time for Golfers to register by contacting Parkes Golf Club Pro Shop on 0417 961 454
PARKES PHARMACY BAKE SALE SUPPORT FND
Monday, April 29
Parkes Pharmacy will be hosting a bake sale to help raise money and awarness for FND which is a problem with the functioning of the nervous system. In store they also have a guess how many competition. Guess the amount of lollies in the lolly for a gold coin donation. The winner will be drawn on April 30, closest guess will take home the lollies!
FIRE STATION OPEN DAY
Saturday, May 11
Your friendly firies will be on hand to welcome you. There will be firefighting demonstrations to learn more about what firefighters do each day to keep the community safe from fire, natural disaster and other emergencies, station tours, fire safety presentations and more from 10am to 2pm.
MOTHERS DAY LUNCHEON
Sunday, May 12
For $30 enjoy a delicious main course and desert at the Parkes Railway Bowling Club. Bookings are essential, call Lisa on 0457942427 or the club on 68622772.
Parkes East fete
Saturday, May 25
Save the date! PEPS's popular fete is on again. More details soon.
PARKES CUP - FLOOD RELIEF FUN DAY
Sunday, May 19
At the Parkes Jockey Club enjoy a day full of fun activites and races featuring the Parkes Services Club 'Parkes Cup'. A flood relief fun day which is free entry, live music, community cash card giveaways, free kids activities and more!
CHILLFEST
Friday, June 21
Gear up for an enchanting family evening at ChillFest from 6-10pm, the perfect kickoff to Forbes' Frost and Fire at the Forbes Ski Dam. Glide and twirl on our synthetic ice-skating rink beneath the stars, indulge in delightful treats from food stalls, and join us for a cosy family movie night in the Youth and Community Centre. Tickets at 123.tix
FROST AND FIRE
Saturday, June 22
A night full of live music with friends and family, around the fire buckets with great food. And this year Forbes' own Vera Blue is coming home as our feature act. Tickets online 123tix.com.au
PARKES BRICK SHOW
Saturday, June 22
For the first time ever, Playwell Events are heading to the Parkes Services Club with their amazing LEGO exhibition. Featuring over 30 tables of custom built LEGO models, play tables where the kids can get creative and opportunities to purchase LEGO sets and parts from vendors. Ticksts at trybooking.com
