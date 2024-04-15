New-look Boars prepare for 2024 New Holland Cup defence

It's a new season, a near new-look first grade squad, and a new style of play.
Parkes Boars open their 2024 New Holland Cup defence this Saturday at Spicer Oval and they're keen to see all those fans who've been missing their footy.
The club is thrilled to field a Colts side for the first time since 2018, and a returning women's team is building momentum.
The first grade men's side, which has won a record-breaking four premierships in a row, has farewelled a number of the players from those successive triumphs, but captain Chris Parker is back and looking forward to taking the field.
"We're going to play a different structure this year with Paul Moody as our head coach for the club," he said.
"He's taken us in a little bit of a different direction.
"I'm really excited about to try out the new game play which is vastly different to what we have been doing."
Alongside Parker is Mackenzie Green, who's come up through the local junior ranks to play in these celebrated first grade victories and now taken on the club presidency.
Parkes rugby club has been a constant since he was nine years old - 2019 the only season he missed - and he's passionate about it.
He's looking forward to seeing all the grades take the field this weekend, and would love to see that amazing new grandstand filling up early in the day as the club opens the season in all grades.
The Boars have worked hard to build the Colts squad of Under 19s, and they're excited to see them re-enter the competition, although they'd still welcome players on board - registration has been reduced to just $50.
Boars women will be led by Jordan Gaffney and Sunny Parker and had a confidence-boosting trial win over the fledgling Molong Magpies last weekend.
"I think they're definitely on the right track to go the distance this year," Green said.
Jordan and Sunny are among the players to watch, along with Maely MacGregor who was was named central west player of the tournament in her debut season in 2023.
"Training has been going really good, every one has been showing up and giving 100 per cent," Gaffney said.
Green says the senior men's squad is very different to last year's premiership-winning team, with Luke Bevan, Mitch Westcott and Tupou "Freddy" Verti among the departures..
But Jason Lowe is back, Rhygan Werrett who had a stellar start to 2023 before injury is at training, and Ben Ryan is expected back in a couple of weeks.
With final preparations and training this week, Parker and Green are looking forward to having footy back and kicking the season off this weekend.
"With rule changes (specifically a lowered tackle height) we're hoping the new style will play into that," Parker said.
"The game's set up to be a faster game now so it's just trying to adapt and make the most of it."
