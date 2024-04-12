Red Bend cattle team celebrating top results from Sydney Royal

The Red Bend Catholic College Cattle Team have finished their Sydney Royal Easter Show campain with their best Hoof and Hook results to date.
Red Bend bred school steer, Bushwacker, won reserve school steer champion in the steer live judging.
Bushwacker also was awarded first in the school heavyweight class, first in the virtual taste test and was awarded the RAS bronze medal for carcase results.
Rango placed fifth in the heavyweight class and in carcase judging was awarded second in class, reserve champion heavyweight carcase in opens and the RAS silver medal.
Lock and Load placed third in middleweight live judging and was awarded first in virtual taste test and RAS bronze medal for carcase judging.
Red Bend's live steer judging results also included, Red Rock placing second in middleweight, Voodoo Child placing third in lightweight, and Rampage placing sixth in lightweight.
In carcase judging Voodoo Child, Chainsaw and High Tide were awarded RAS bronze medals.
Students also won ribbons of their own.
Through local shows in 2023 multiple students qualified for state finals parading.
This included Alana Haynes who placed first in her heat, Charlie Spry and Jack Smyth who both placed second in their heats and Lachlan Haynes who performed well in his heat.
Alana Haynes was also awarded fifth place in the fruit and vegetable judging.
Students who were a part of the ribbon winning team were, Lachlan Haynes, Charlie Spry, Charlie Sturgiss, Kourosh Bofava (first show), Ruby Arnott, Claire Moore, Alice Paul, Elise Massa Stevens, Brooke Middleton, Alana Haynes, Kaylea Pengilley Little and Zara Payne.
Red Bend Cattle Team teacher, Mrs Earl, said she is very proud of everyone involved in this year's Sydney Royal.
