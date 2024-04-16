Motoring for five decades

Over the Easter long weekend members of the Parkes Antique Motor Club celebrated the club's 50th birthday by hosting the Council of Heritage Motor Clubs (CHMC) annual rally.
Parkes Antique Motor Club's Barry Garment said Parkes hosted 80 cars of all makes, models and vintages from NSW attend over the weekend.
Included among the vehicles were nine very rare Falcon four wheel drives and 29 vehicles from the Parkes Antique Motor Club.
The antique vehicles ranged from a 1921 Douglas motorbike to a 1990 Mercedes Benz.
It was the sixth time Parkes has hosted the CHMC annual rally which has been running for the past 53 years.
Barry said a lot of the visiting clubs involved in the rally are located in Sydney, Newcastle and Wollongong.
He said these locations pose increasing challenges for driving antique vehicles during the Easter break.
As such, Barry said, the CHMC's rallies tend to take place in towns west of the Blue Mountains.
Next year the CHMC annual rally will be hosted in Dubbo.
The visitors undertook touring runs around Parkes on the Saturday afternoon, visiting the Dish, seeing the historic aircraft, the Henry Parkes Centre and the new fire museum, Barry said.
Participants in the CHMC annual rally covered a fair bit of area on Sunday, with some visiting the murals and flood recovery at Eugowra, the sculptures down the Lachlan and Forbes.
The Parkes Antique Motor Club also hosted 204 guests for their anniversary dinner celebrating 50 years on the Saturday night.
Barry said they also made presentations to five club members who joined when the club first formed. They included Yvonne McIntosh, Bob and Anne Steele and Rex and Heather Veal.
The Parkes Antique Motor Club's next major event will be their annual motorbike rally which will take place on the last weekend in October. This will be the club's 47th motorbike rally.
