Lion cubs join the Pride Lands at Dubbo Zoo

Bahati, Jabari and Zawadi are Dubbo Zoo's newest little additions.
The five-month-old lion cubs are on exhibit on the three-hectare Lion Pride Lands exhibit.
Guests will be able to see the cubs like never before abroad the Pride Lands Patrol Tour from Wednesday, March 27.
The cubs are fast learning how to be little lions by learning how to roar with Mum Marion and tussling with Dad Lwazi, and their siblings, Amali, Imani and Mara!
It's the largest pride ever on the main Lion PrideLands habitat and tickets are on sale now.
