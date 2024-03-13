Local ladies ready to trek 800km on postie bikes for Wings4Kidz

Renae Smith, Monique Rice and Kylie Blackstock will be taking part in the Never Late 'Fe-Mail' Postie Bike Ride this April.
Naming themselves 'The Wild Sows' after inspiration from the movie 'Wild Hogs', the trio will be riding 800km in four days raising money for Wings4Kidz on postie bikes.
The charity ride consists of ladies in regional NSW riding through regional towns to raise awareness and money for Wings4Kidz. Starting their journey in Gulgong on Wednesday, April 3 with over 60 other ladies they will ride through towns like Coolah, Binnaway, Collie, Goolma and finish their ride in Mudgee on Saturday, April 6.
The girls were originally planning on takling the ride in 2025 but when three nearly identical postie bikes popped up for sale together in early January, they couldn't wait.
"We have all the gear and no idea but we have been in training to achieve the 800km ride," Monique said.
The Wild Sows passed their L's and brought themselves sheepskin seat covers and hit the road in early March for a trial ride, pushing their comfort zones through the back roads of Alectown, Peak Hill and Tomingley to see what they are in for.
"We braved the elements on our practise ride, that's a nice way of saying we were drowned rats," Renae said.
If they do find themselves in trouble along the ride there are multiple mechanics and medical services following the group.
Wings4Kidz is a free air service specialist for children in rural communities. They allow access to medical appointments, help alleviate the burden of long distance travel and the most diffucult time away from family.
"The difference Wings4Kidz has made to so many families with sick children living in remote areas is just extraordinary and we know there are so many other families that would benefit from their work, but need more funding to make that happen," Renae said.
The Never Late Fe-Mail Postie Bike Ride in 2023 raised an impressive $200,000 which allowed them to extend their support to 68 kids and their families. This year the aim is to raise another $200,000 and the Wild Sows have started their fundraising campaign to help make that happen. You can help the Wild Sows reach their donation target of $5,000 via givenow.com.au/cr/thewildsows
"Please support Wings4Kidz by donating as we know they will appreciate every cent received and we will be very grateful!" Renae said.
Multiple ladies in the community have already expressed their interest in joining the ride next year with the ride proving to be a great success already!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.