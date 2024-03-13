Local ladies ready to trek 800km on postie bikes for Wings4Kidz

The Never Late Fe-Mail Postie Bike Ride in 2023 raised an impressive $200,000 which allowed them to extend their support to 68 kids and their families. This year the aim is to raise another $200,000 and the Wild Sows have started their fundraising campaign to help make that happen. You can help the Wild Sows reach their donation target of $5,000 via givenow.com.au/cr/thewildsows