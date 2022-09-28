The event's sponsor Alan Sharpe, in acknowledging the remarks of Peterson, said that since this would be the final major event he would be involved in with the company due to his impending retirement, he not only congratulated the winners but added that over the years he had meet many a friend at this event. He said he will cherish the friendships he has made and wished the club all the best in the future, and that he may come back as a visitor to the club that has given him many happy thoughts.