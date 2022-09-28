Parkes Champion-Post
John Betland wins his third Parkes Open Golf Tournament

By Paul Thomas
Updated September 28 2022 - 8:06am, first published 8:05am
Champion Forbes golfer John Betland took out his third SCT Logistics Parkes Open Golf Tournament on September 18 with a commanding two shot victory against a great field of Western Area golfers on a very damp Parkes Golf Course.

