Men: ORANGE WANDERERS 2 drew with PARKES UNITED 2
Women: ORANGE CYMS 2 defeated PARKES UNITED 1
Round 17: PARKES COBRAS 3 (Alec Bateson 2, Mitch Hutchings) defeated MACQUARIE UNITED 1 (Justin Sutton)
Peter McDonald Premiership round 15: FORBES MAGPIES 20 (Ben Maguire 2, Zeke Hartwig, Mitch Andrews tries; Nicholas Greehalgh 2 goals) defeated PARKES SPACEMEN 12 (Tikiko Rokodelana 2 tries; Chad Porter 2 goals)
Reserve grade: PARKES SPACEMEN 22 defeated FORBES MAGPIES 12
U18s: FORBES MAGPIES 54 defeated PARKES SPACEMEN 6
League tag: PARKES SPACECATS 60 defeated FORBES MAGPIES 6
Woodbridge Cup round 13 men:
Woodbridge Cup round 13 league tag:
New Holland Cup: PARKES BOARS 17 defeated NARROMINE GORILLAS 10
Second grade: NARROMINE GORILLAS 33 defeated PARKES BOARS 22
Women: Bye
Senior men Tier Two round 12: Parkes Panthers 0.3 3.9 5.13 7.15 (57) defeated Bathurst Bushrangers Rebels 0.0 0.0 1.4 2.5 (17)
GOALS: Parkes Panthers Tier 2: A.Boyd 5, J.Ralph 1, M.Stubberfield 1; Bathurst Bushrangers Rebels Tier 2: N.Fogo 1, H.Knight 1
