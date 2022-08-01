Parkes Champion-Post
Sports results from July 30-31 for Parkes teams

By Newsroom
August 1 2022 - 8:00pm
TWIN TOWN DERBY: Eroni Turaga and the Spacemen kept the pressure on Forbes right to the full time whistle in the Peter McDonald Cup. Photo: RENEE POWELL.

Central West Premier League Hockey

Men: ORANGE WANDERERS 2 drew with PARKES UNITED 2

