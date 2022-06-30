Parkes Marist Junior league round-up

Round 8 saw Parkes travel to Manildra on Saturday to take on Cabonne United.
The majority of kids who played for McPhersons Parts & Services under 8s this week are enjoying their first season of rugby league and really stepped up in the absence of our more experienced players.
Advertisement
Saxon Gosper helped guide the team and scored each time he ran the ball. Jake Monkerud, Jaxon Nusipepa and Ace Byrnes have started to use their size and strength with some good straight runs.
Everyone chased hard in defence and made some very good tackles.
Hudson Henry had his best game for the club, as did Ahi Nusipepa.
Our player of the match was Nai Nusipepa, but all the kids played extremely well. Great job.
Thanks again to everyone who assists me at training, very appreciated.
Home game against Forbes Magpies this weekend, please get up to Pioneer Oval and help show your support.
Andrew Thomas Building/Bogan Gate Pub U10s had another close game yet again, the attacking efforts late in the game allowed the boys to get away with a hard fought win.
After yet another slow start and missed tackles by Parkes, the home side crossed the try line in the first minute and a half of the game.
A strong fending run half the length of the field by Finley Roberts allowed the visitors to get back into the game as he carried the Cabonne defenders over the line with him to put Parkes in front 6-4 after a successful conversion.
The Oram twins then lifted - Flynn steamrolling his way down the middle with some strong runs - and Harry making sure no one got past him in defence.
The halves combination of Bentley McGuire and Billy White accounted for Parkes' last four tries - two each - cementing a good 30-22 win.
While there were some great individual efforts, as a team defence was a little patchy, but ball handling and completed sets was a vast improvement on previous weeks.
The Blues lost 26-8. Hudson McGuire and Tyrece Robinson both scored a try each for their team.
K & H Constructions U12s White won 36-0.
Sportspower/MP Homes & Design U14s had their first loss of the season at the hands of Cabonne United at Manildra on Saturday.
We played poorly, but Cabonne deserved to win on the back of some gritty defence and a good kicking game.
We almost snatched a draw at the end of the game but left our run too late.
Advertisement
We looked great in patches, with Triston Ross causing trouble every time he ran the ball.
Captain Oakley Fliedner continues to impress and tried his heart out.
Taj Lovett was easily the best player on the paddock and was too good at times for even his team-mates. Tom Scally was great in defence and had the opposition looking for him.
We lost our prop Ryan Cox to injury in the early minutes and his presence was definitely missed. Ryan Whitney stood up and had his best game of the year.
Sadly, we lost Ethan Moran for the season with a badly broken arm. Ethan was in his first season of rugby league and has improved beyond expectations to become a real weapon off the bench. His powerful running and strong tackles are going to be missed.
We all wish him a speedy recovery. The less said about the tackle that caused the injury the better.
Advertisement
We had an off day, which is a great reminder of the strength of the competition this year, and we have learnt a valuable lesson.
We aren't far off putting all the pieces together that we are working so hard on at training.
A great opportunity this week to put it behind us with the big local derby against the Forbes Magpies who also suffered their first loss of the season.
It should be a very even and entertaining game, so please join us at Pioneer Oval on Saturday for a full day of rugby league.
We need help (15 games) so if you can assist, please register as a volunteer, we would love to have you as part of our club. A big thanks to our sponsors and supporters.
Brian Collins/Agriwest U16s played well as a team coming away with a 20 all draw. Ollie Thomas scored two tries while Anthony Dickson and Rhys James both scored a try each. Jack Milne helped put points on the board by converting two goals.
Advertisement
MP Homes & Design U11s League Tag travelled to Manildra to take on Cabonne. The girls played a strong game against a smaller Cabonne side.
Luca Barnes made a break in attack, running free from any defence in the starting minutes. Alyra Williams was a stand out during the game, scoring an impressive five tries with Charli Milne following closely behind with three.
Pippa MacGregor scored a try after scooting from dummy half and Kelsey Finnagan, Alyra and Charli all successfully kicked conversions adding to the final score of Parkes 42 - Cabonne 4.
Sariah Folau displayed great ball skills and defensive tags playing dummy half in the second half of the game.
Miley Duff was impressive in defence and Luca Barnes stepped up as first receiver for the last quarter of the game.
The coach is really impressed with the improvement of the girls skills each week, they have trained hard with lots of fitness and ball skills so it's good to see it come together in a game.
Advertisement
Bob Skinner Painting & Decorating/Hanson Plumbing U14's League tag White travelled to Manildra to play Cabonne on Saturday.
Both teams played really well showing great teamwork throughout the game.
In the first half we saw Grace Milne run a great 60 metres to score our first try.
Shortly after there was a knock on by Cabonne giving Parkes the ball and Hayley Arrow scoring in the corner.
Jess Morgan, Chloe Budd and Meg Mahon were great in attack, making many breaks.
Grace Milne shows us once again how fast she is by scoring two more impressive tries taking the score to 16-0 at half time.
Advertisement
Parkes played a good set passing along the line to give to Grace Milne to score under the post with Kailen Butt kicking the conversion successfully.
Some outstanding defence in tagging was shown by Corby Fliedner, Ella Jablonkis and Jade Coulston.
Another knock on from Cabonne down our end gave the girls another chance to score. Corby Fliedner passes the ball to Jess Morgan who scores in the corner.
With five minutes to go, Hayley Arrow scoots past Cabonne to score her second try leaving Cabonne scoreless with the final score being 30-0. Well done girls on a great team effort.
Players' player this week was awarded to Grace Milne.
Bob Skinner Painting & Decorating/Hanson Plumbing U14s League tag Blue had a win by forfeit.
Advertisement
Parkes Services Club/Hanson Plumbing U17s won 20-0
We would like to thank all our sponsors, and volunteers for all your support.
Come on down to Pioneer Oval on Saturday 2 July and help cheer on Parkes as we take on Forbes Magpies.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.