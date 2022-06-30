Around the greens: Parkes bowlers on a roll

Game one, two of the clubs' top bowlers Baldy Frame and Mick Went clashed in a round of Major singles, Baldy started well with a four and Mick replied with a three. Baldy kept his bowls on target and by the 19th end lead 11 to 7. Baldy's good form continued and by the 17th he led 19 to 12. Mick finally found some form and started the fight back and at the 24th end Baldy 21 Mick 18.

