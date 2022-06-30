Around the greens: Parkes bowlers on a roll

What a week of great bowls. On Saturday there were four club championship games played, two Majors and two Minors.
Game one, two of the clubs' top bowlers Baldy Frame and Mick Went clashed in a round of Major singles, Baldy started well with a four and Mick replied with a three. Baldy kept his bowls on target and by the 19th end lead 11 to 7. Baldy's good form continued and by the 17th he led 19 to 12. Mick finally found some form and started the fight back and at the 24th end Baldy 21 Mick 18.
Advertisement
Mick kept the pressure on, winning 5 of the next 7 ends to claim victory 25 to 23. Thank you to Marker Guy Ellery.
Game two of the Major singles another two top bowlers played. Mark Dwyer took on Warwick Parker. Mark has been in good form and started the game showing that form taking the lead and by the 12th end led 18 to 3.
Warwick hit back with some solid bowling but was still behind at the 16th end 12 to 18. Mark regained the upper hand and won the game in 21st end 25 to 12. Thank you to Marker Gary McPhee.
The Minor singles game between Wilbur Harris and Greg Townsend was a tight affair at the start and by the 5th end it was 5 all. Greg kept the pressure on by the 14th end was leading 15 to 11.
Wilbur just could not find his form with Greg winning 25 to 15. Well done to Greg as he has not been well over the last months and good to see him on the green. Thank you to Marker Bernie Mitchell.
The last championship game was the Minor singles between Brian Townsend and Mal Porter. The game started well with Brain gaining a 4 in the 3rd end to lead 5 to 1. I think this spurred Mal on winning the next 11 ends to lead 17 to 5 on 14th end. Brain started a fight back, but Mal was just too consistent winning the game 25 to 9. Thank you to Marker Col Miller.
On Sunday we had two championship games the first being the Minor pairs between Col Miller & Bernie Mitchell and Nat Hancock & Josh White. Nat and Josh are just new to competition bowls but showed the old pair how to play bowls by leading 10 to 6 on 7th end.
Col and Bernie had to put the hard work in and by the 14th end just lead 15 to 13. A little bit of inexperience by Nat and Josh allowed Col & Bernie to win the game 25 to 16. To Nat and Josh it was a tremendous effort and well done.
The second game on Sunday was a Major triples game of the big guns team Went, Baldy Frame, Mark Dwyer, Mick Went took on team Reilly, Gary McPhee, Nathan Reynolds, Dave Reilly, with a number of spectators watching in anticipation of a great tussle.
Both teams had a solid start and battled to be 9 all on the 11th but from then on, the wheels fell off team Reilly's wagon allowing team Went to win the next 8 ends to lead 24 to 9. Team Went continued to win the game 26 to 10. Some great bowling was evident from both sides with team Went making their last bowl count.
The Major triples will be played shortly between team Went and team Grant Tom Furey, Brain Townsend, Maree Grant.
Social bowls has been well supported on Thursday and Saturday with bowlers enjoying their games.
Just a reminder for bowlers to complete their championship games before pennants start in August.
22 ladies arrived to play their nominated sport on our favourite day of the year - A.G.M. Day!
Unanimous hands up to retain our Ground Control team - thank you, fellas, for all you do!
Four games were listed on the social bowls agenda.
Advertisement
Following a casual discussion of the rules of a Triples match on Rink 9, it was down to business for Marja Iffland/Maria Willcockson/Betsy Johnstone, up against, and too strong for, Lynn Ryan/Jan McPhee/Elaine Miller.
Hilda McPherson & Lorraine Baker spent a moment introducing themselves to new player, Tameaka Hedges, and made her feel quite at home on Rink 10, as she & Kay Craft combined well for an easy win.
President-elect, Merilyn Rodgers, was not completely on her game, teaming up with Frances Charlton, allowing Vi West & Chris Curteis to open up a good lead & be declared the victors on Rink 13.
After leading for the majority of the game on Rink 11, Valmai Westcott/Carol Reed/Liz Byrne debated whether to ease off a bit on the 15th end. Flo Riseborough/Brenda Davies/Maureen Baillie appreciated the lull in activity, scored a mighty 6, which facilitated their eventual win!
Ever-lucky Vi West, & Chris Curteis presided over the lucky draws & raffle wins! Thanks to Chris for the fruit & veg box raffle prize donation!
Thanks also to the Bowling Club for providing our delicious pizza lunch before the AGM, and continuing thanks to Maureen, our key-note barperson!
Advertisement
We were pleased to welcome several non-playing members to our AGM. So good to see you all!
Maureen Miller's President's report covered Covid, competitions, catering & clubmanship, good times & sad, successes & thanks. Maureen & Heather Harvey have been the backbone of the main committee and were thanked by Merilyn with a presentation of flowers.
The new Executive of Parkes Women's Bowling Club:
President: Merilyn Rodgers
Vice-President: Maria Willcockson
Secretary: Lynn Ryan
Advertisement
Several members were elected to the sub-committees of Selection/Match, Social/Catering, and Tournaments.
Congratulations to you all, and all the best for yet another successful year ahead, supported by each and every member of our club! If we all do our part, it eases the burden for the organisers!
To play social bowls next Tuesday, July 5th, please call the club, 68621446, between 9 - 9.30, with play to begin at 10. Visitors & new-comers always welcome.
Round 1 of the Club Fours will be played in two weeks.
Social Roster: Rhona Went
On Wednesday 22nd June we had Social Bowls. Winners were Bruce Jones and Dan Rochfort winning 19+24. Runners Up were Mick Furney and George Greenhalgh winning 19+10. Equal third was Peter White and Phil Barnard with Wally Grant and Trish Allen winning 18+13. Marble 16 came out and the Margins were 1, 2, 10, 13 & 24. Next weeks Jackpot is $83.
Advertisement
On Saturday 25th June we had Social Bowls. Winners were Junior Thorne and Pauline Currey winning 17+4. Runners Up were Peter White and John Corcoran winning 16+14.
We had 5 Teams head to Manildra on Saturday 25th June to support Cooper Fliedner's Fundraiser Day with Lea Tanks, Peter Job and Ray Griffith taking 2nd place and Paul Lewin, Dave Johnson and Tony Bright taking 3rd place.
This week we have Social Bowls on Wednesday 29th June at 1pm and Social Bowls on Saturday 2nd July at 1pm. Everyone is welcome to come try their hand at Lawn Bowls with bowls available for loan at the club.
Friday 1st July we have Happy Hour 5-7pm, Meat Tray Raffles, Joker Draw, Badge Draw and Clubhouse Bistro serving their amazing meals and Dippin' Dots Thursday through till Sunday.
See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.