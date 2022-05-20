Parkes sports share in $23,000 in grant funding

news, local-news,

CMOC-Northparkes Mines (Northparkes) and Parkes Shire Council have announced the successful applicants from the latest round of the Sports Grants Funding Program. Parkes Sports Council Chairperson, Alan Gersbach was pleased to see a range of projects being put forward for selection, however the total applications were down on previous rounds. "Parkes Shire has a strong sporting culture and programs such as this promote and increase participation within the community," Mr Gersbach said. This round, which closed in March 2022, included the Peak Hill Bowling Club, who were allocated $4,400 to replace worn out shade clothes and plinths in the ditches around their bowling greens. Anne McIntyre of Peak Hill Bowling Club said the money would make "all the difference". "We're very excited to be able to fix up some of the areas at our Club," she said. Other recipients this round were: Cr Louise O'Leary thanked Northparkes for their continued support of not only this program but also the many other community programs throughout Parkes and Forbes. "Thank you to all the community groups who applied for this round of sporting grants," Cr O'Leary said. "We have extra funds for participation funding in the next round and strongly encourage any local sporting groups wanting assistance to purchase equipment or training materials for their players to apply in September. "If you would like assistance with your application, please make use of the resources of Council's Grants Officer." Northparkes Managing Director Jianjun Tian said Northparkes was committed to a number of long-term community partnerships, including the Sports Grants Program. "We recognise the importance of sport in sustaining a healthy and happy community," he said. "By providing financial assistance through the Sports Grants Program in partnership with Council, we're able to support a range of different teams and clubs within the local community." The Sports Grants program is a joint funding initiative between CMOC-Northparkes Mines, Parkes Sports Council and Parkes Shire Council. In total $23,312.06 in grants were distributed this round, which was less than the total available. The next round, which opens in September, will see a total of $36,688 available for sports related projects within the Parkes Shire.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/3ad9a91d-c531-4d05-aaf0-4597b7e00817.JPG/r0_167_6000_3557_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Parkes sports share in $23,000 in grant funding