Parkes' first grade Spacemen have put first points on the board with a convincing win against Nyngan Tigers at Pioneer Oval in Round 5 of the Peter McDonald Premiership. It's been a tough start to the season but captain coach Jack Creith never lost faith that a win was on the way and he saw that come through on Sunday. "It was very good - really well deserved and a bit of a relief," he said. "The boys have been working hard." While the Spacemen were strong across the field, Jesse Shorter put in an amazing effort in Sunday's victory/ "It's only his third game in first grade and he played a full 80 minutes in the front row," Creith said. "He was pretty impressive - and he just kind of flies under the radar. "I watched the game back and I didn't realise the amount of work he got through. "As a 19-year-old who's not really that big, he was really courageous. "He's a real asset to us this year." Both sides were missing a few players when they rolled up to Pioneer Oval on Sunday and as the game opened it looked as though they were in for an even contest. It meant a couple of the Parkes players backed up from reserve grade to support firsts, and Creith said But it was Parkes who went to the sheds in the lead, and came out ready to dominate the second half. "I probably said to the boys, let's keep it a little bit simpler ... and that actually freed everyone up," Creith reflected. "This week has been a really good learning curve for me." There were tries to Jacob Smede, Jack Creith, Joey Dwyer, Semi, Will Wardle and Chad Porter as Parkes powered to a 40-16 victory. The Spacemen now have a weekend off with a general bye for Group 11 teams. Only Group 10 teams will play this weekend due to the NRL match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Canberra Raiders being played at Dubbo. The Spacemen are back at home after that, hosting Dubbo Macquarie.

Shorter steps up as Spacemen record first win of 2022 over Nyngan Tigers