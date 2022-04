news, local-news,

It's the biggest single event of the Parkes Elvis Festival every year and - after waiting through a COVID cancellation and a second postponement - there was no way the fans were going to miss it. Huge effort has gone into the costumes, floats and those beautiful vintage vehicles once again - and the crowds lined Festival Boulevard on Saturday morning to show their appreciation. More photos and videos from the 2022 parade in our dedicated gallery.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/5f61b26c-686d-4aec-a67e-655f6ad49633.JPG/r0_223_3282_2077_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg