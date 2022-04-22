news, local-news,

Elvis-inspired poets have put pen to paper yet again, and entertained the crowds at the 2022 Parkes Elvis Festival poets breakfast. Hosted at the Parkes Golf Club on Thursday morning, the breakfast once again drew in the fans and lovers of verse. Poets - across open and novice categories - shared their Elvis-inspired poems, which were then judged. The Novice section winner was Kerry Smith for her poem titled Parkes Elvis Festival. Kevin Pye won the open section with his poem titled Festival '22. And finally, this year's Peoples' Choice Winner was Michelle Lawford for her poem Post Traumatic Elvis Disorder.

Poets' breakfast at the 2022 Parkes Elvis Festival